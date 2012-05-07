FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Saudi Arabia's ratings
TEXT-S&P affirms Saudi Arabia's ratings

Overview	
     -- The government of Saudi Arabia has very strong external and fiscal 	
positions and has reduced its general government debt through prudent 	
macroeconomic management.	
     -- We are affirming our 'AA-/A-1+' long- and short-term foreign and local 	
currency sovereign credit ratings on Saudi Arabia.	
     -- The stable outlook on the long-term rating balances our view of the 	
country's exceptionally strong fiscal balance sheet and net external asset 	
position against its underdeveloped public institutions, high reliance on oil 	
windfalls, and challenging demographic profile.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long- and 	
short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on the Kingdom 	
of Saudi Arabia at 'AA-/A-1+'. The outlook is stable. The transfer & 	
convertibility (T&C) assessment for Saudi Arabia is unchanged at 'AA+'.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Saudi Arabia are supported by our view of the government's very 	
strong external and fiscal positions, which have been built over a number of 	
years. By prudent macroeconomic management, the government has reduced its 	
general government debt, generating additional fiscal space for 	
countercyclical policies. The ratings are constrained by underdeveloped public 	
institutions, lower GDP per capita relative to similarly rated sovereigns, and 	
limited monetary flexibility. We note that Saudi Arabia is making tangible 	
progress in transparency and data availability, most recently with the 	
inaugural publication of data on the country's international investment 	
position.	
	
Saudi Arabia is riding the current oil boom wave from a position of strength 	
thanks to a consolidation of economic policies that have built up a buffer to 	
adverse shocks while also creating fiscal space to address socioeconomic and 	
infrastructure needs. Gross general government debt has declined to about 7% 	
of GDP in 2011 from 82% in 2003. Foreign currency assets under management of 	
the Saudi Arabia Monetary Agency (SAMA) have increased significantly to around 	
$570 billion in March 2012 (covering 26 months of current account payments) 	
from around $100 billion in 2003 (covering 14 months of current account 	
payments).	
	
In 2011, buoyancy in both the oil and non-oil sectors contributed to an 	
increase in economic growth to 6.8% from 4.0% in 2010. A substantial rise in 	
the government's oil revenues was more than sufficient to cover a record high 	
25% nominal increase in expenditures, while the fiscal outcome for the year 	
was still a surplus of 14.5% of GDP. The need to expedite measures to address 	
socioeconomic challenges including unemployment and housing was underscored 	
last year with the announcement of fiscal packages of 25% of 2010 GDP. The 	
packages included a government housing program equivalent to 15% of GDP to 	
provide 500,000 affordable housing units. The funding for this has already 	
been earmarked from the 2011 fiscal surplus.	
	
We expect strong economic growth to continue, estimated at 6% this year, based 	
on further increases in oil production and positive spillovers into the 	
private sector from the deployment of fiscal stimulus. We expect the fiscal 	
position to post a surplus of 16%, assuming an average oil price of around 	
$100 per barrel in 2012. The current account surplus is estimated to moderate 	
slightly from last year to around 23% of GDP. In our opinion, inflation will 	
remain manageable at around 5% as a leveling off in the cost of imports will 	
partly offset pressures stemming from housing costs.	
	
Rapid population growth in Saudi Arabia has contributed to half of the 	
population now being under 21, presenting the government with the challenge of 	
youth unemployment and the need to create many more jobs. At end-2010, the 	
labor participation rate for Saudis was about 37%, and for Saudi women it was 	
particularly low at less than 12%. Moreover, Saudis account for only 11% of 	
private sector jobs, with the rest filled by expatriates. Reducing 	
unemployment remains a top priority for the government. To this end, in 2011 	
it launched a new Saudization scheme aimed at increasing the absorption of 	
Saudi nationals into the private sector, while also taking into consideration 	
existing employment patterns. The scheme also allows expatriate workers to 	
change jobs between different employers while in Saudi Arabia, thereby 	
increasing the flexibility in the labor market.	
	
Saudi Arabia was largely unaffected by the widespread unrest known as the Arab 	
Spring. The 2011 fiscal packages may have helped contain large scale social 	
discontent. Unrest in the Eastern Province, where most of Saudi Arabia's 	
minority Shia population resides, has remained limited, albeit partly because 	
the internal security forces can control and quell protests swiftly, avoiding 	
larger confrontations. With the formation of the Allegiance Council, and the 	
role it played in the smooth appointment of Prince Nayef as crown prince last 	
year, succession appears somewhat more formally institutionalized than 	
previously. However, we believe succession will remain a risk factor over the 	
medium term.	
	
Regionally, we expect that Saudi Arabia will continue to spearhead efforts to 	
strengthen ties between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, with its calls 	
to form a union. Saudi Arabia's reaction to social unrest in the region has 	
been mixed. In the case of Bahrain (BBB/Negative/A-3), it assumed a prominent 	
role in the deployment of the peninsula shield force to quell the unrest, and 	
has been a key driver behind sizable economic support packages for Bahrain, 	
Oman, and Jordan. On the other hand, it has denounced regimes that are allied 	
with Iran and which have faced up brutally to social unrest. We expect Saudi 	
Arabia to maintain a similar stance in an effort to limit Iran's sphere of 	
influence in the region. The dispute with Iran over its nuclear program does 	
pose latent risks particularly if the countries in the region are directly 	
engulfed in a military conflict.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook balances our view of Saudi Arabia's exceptionally strong 	
fiscal balance sheet and net external asset position against its 	
underdeveloped institutions, high dependence on oil windfall, and challenging 	
demographic profile.	
	
We could raise the ratings if Saudi Arabia makes tangible progress in 	
addressing social issues, particularly unemployment, and in raising living 	
standards.	
	
The ratings could come under negative pressure if there is a sustained 	
deterioration in the fiscal position, or a prolonged depletion in foreign 	
assets, or if we believe that domestic and external stability is weakening.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology and Assumptions, June 30, 2011	
     -- Criteria for Determining Transfer and Convertibility Assessments, May 	
19, 2009	
     -- Saudi Arabia (Kingdom of), Dec. 20, 2011	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Saudi Arabia (Kingdom of)	
 Sovereign Credit Rating                AA-/Stable/A-1+    	
 Transfer & Convertibility Assessment   AA+

