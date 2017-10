Santiago’s blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended a preliminary 0.4 percent higher, as above-forecast domestic economic activity data helped boost select shares and as global markets took political upheaval in Europe largely in stride.

Among gainers, fuel and forestry conglomerate Copec rose 1.83 percent, shipper Vapores increased 3.72 percent, and flagship carrier LAN Airlines climbed 0.90 percent.