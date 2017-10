Santiago’s blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended at a three-week low, falling in line with overseas equities markets, over concerns that a political stalemate in Greece could snowball into a deterioration in the euro zone debt crisis.

The IPSA closed a preliminary 0.58 percent lower, as fuel and forestry conglomerate Copec slipped 1.20 percent, retail holding giant Cencosud lost 0.90 percent, and flagship carrier LAN Airlines decreased 0.88 percent.