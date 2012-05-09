FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Chile stocks at 2-mo low on euro zone woes
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2012 / 8:35 PM / 5 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Chile stocks at 2-mo low on euro zone woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Santiago’s blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended at an over two-month low, tracking sliding global equities, as concerns about Spain’s troubled banks and a political impasse in Greece shone a spotlight on the euro zone debt crisis.

The IPSA fell a preliminary 0.62 percent, ending below the 4,500 point barrier for the first time since March 7 to end at 4,492.75 points.

Among decliners, heavily weighted fuel and forestry conglomerate Copec fell 0.93 percent, pulp and paper producer CMPC lost 1.02 percent, and flagship carrier LAN Airlines decreased 1.07 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.