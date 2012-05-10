FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Chile stocks at 2-mo low on Europe fears
#Market News
May 10, 2012 / 8:45 PM / in 5 years

STXNEWS LATAM-Chile stocks at 2-mo low on Europe fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Santiago’s blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended at a new over two-month low, falling a preliminary 0.18 percent, as investors remained cautious over the euro zone’s fragile debt crisis and booked profits in select shares.

Traders pointed out that the IPSA was unable to break through the psychological 4,500 point barrier, which it fell beneath on Wednesday for the first time since March 7.

Among decliners, heavily weighted fuel and forestry conglomerate Copec lost 1.12, diversified retailer Cencosud fell 0.93 percent, and flagship carrier LAN Airlines decreased 0.79 percent.

