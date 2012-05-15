FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-N.Y. Fed manufacturing index at 17.09 in May
May 15, 2012

TABLE-N.Y. Fed manufacturing index at 17.09 in May

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve Bank said on
Tuesday its "Empire State" manufacturing activity index rose in May to 17.09
from 6.56 in April.     	
    Economists in a Reuters survey expected an May reading   	
of 8.50.  	
    Following is a breakdown of the survey's components:      	
      	
                      May      April   March  Feb    Jan    	
                               2012    2012   2012   2012    	
General Business      ---------- Diffusion Index -----------      	
   Conditions         17.09   6.56   20.21  19.53  13.48    	
Prices Paid           37.35  45.78   50.62  25.88  26.37          	
Prices Received       12.05  19.28   13.58  15.29  23.08      	
New Orders             8.32   6.48    6.84   9.73  13.70    	
Shipments             24.14   6.41   18.21  22.79  21.69    	
Delivery Time          0.00   4.82    7.41   1.18  -3.30    	
Inventories            4.82   1.20    0.00  -4.71   6.59    	
Unfilled Orders       -4.82  -7.23   -1.23  -7.06  -5.49    	
Number of Employees   20.48  19.28   13.58  11.76  12.09    	
Average Workweek      12.05   6.02   18.52   7.06   6.59     	
------------------------------------------------------------     	
                      May      April   March    Feb    Jan    	
                      2012     2012     2012   2012    2012    	
General Business      ----------- Six months from ----------      	
   Conditions         29.26  43.12    47.50   50.38  54.87       	
Prices Paid           57.83  50.60    66.67   62.35  53.85     	
Prices Received       22.89  22.89    32.10   34.12  30.77     	
New Orders            30.12  45.78    41.98   44.71  53.85       	
Shipments             25.30  44.58    43.21   49.41  52.75    	
Delivery Time          2.41   1.20     4.94    2.35   6.59    	
Inventories          -10.84   4.82     4.94   10.59  10.99    	
Unfilled Orders        0.00   9.64     8.64    4.71   5.49    	
Number of Employees   12.05  27.71    32.10   29.41  28.57     	
Average Workweek       8.43  10.84    20.99   18.82  17.58     	
Capital Expenditures  19.28  31.33    32.10   31.76  25.27

