FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Chile stocks at 3-1/2-month low on Greece fears
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2012 / 8:40 PM / in 5 years

STXNEWS LATAM-Chile stocks at 3-1/2-month low on Greece fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index ended a
preliminary 1.01 percent lower as a report the European Central
Bank stopped providing liquidity to some Greek banks compounded
fears that the debt-strapped country may have to leave the euro
zone. 	
    The Chilean index, which has now fallen for seven straight
sessions, closed at its lowest level since Jan. 31. 	
    Among decliners, integrated steel and iron ore producer Cap
 lost 2.36 percent, retail holding giant Cencosud
 fell 1.92 percent, and shipper Vapores dropped
4.04 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.