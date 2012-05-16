Lone Pine's Mandel likes retailer Kohl's

NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager Stephen Mandel said on Wednesday that his hedge fund had opened a new position in retailer Kohl’s Corp.

Mandel, at the annual Sohn Investment Conference in New York, said he believes the earnings per share could rise north of $5.50 as Kohl’s sees its sale increase at stores that have been open more than a year.

While Mandel praised certain “pockets” of the equities market as offering value to investors, he cautioned that while fixed income investments performed well in 2011, those investments could disappoint investors over the long-term.