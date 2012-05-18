TEXT-S&P report on U.S. regional banks

May 18 - U.S. regional banks continued their gradual recovery into 2012, said an article published by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services titled, “U.S. Regional Banks Reported Favorable Results In First-Quarter 2012.” All but one of the regional banks that Standard & Poor’s rates were profitable in first-quarter 2012. The exception, TCF Financial Corp., was hurt by a nonrecurring charge, but it was modestly profitable on an adjusted operating basis. “In general, the first quarter’s results reflected a slow return to loan growth, credit quality improvement that allowed banks to boost their earnings by releasing reserves, and continued margin pressure,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Catherine Mattson. “The banks’ balance sheets remained strong, with liquidity and capital continuing at robust levels.” Some of the key highlights of the first quarter include:

-- The banks’ net income increased an average of 14.9%, largely resulting from a drop in loan loss provisions, which fell 29% among this group.

-- Loan growth was sluggish, on average, but positive.

-- The banks generally remained committed to conservatively managing capital. In addition, we saw some modest merger and acquisition activity in the first quarter and expect to see more mergers and acquisitions as the industry continues to strengthen. We also expect that the low interest rates will continue to pressure net interest margins over the next few quarters, until the banks’ asset yields improve. “Overall, the banks’ credit quality has generally improved, as we had anticipated,” said Ms. Mattson. “But the pace of the improvement has been mixed, and we believe it likely will stay that way, varying by the strength of the financial recovery in the banks’ markets.” The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor’s public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.