Alabama Trust Bank closes-FDIC

WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators closed Alabama Trust Bank of Sylacauga, Alabama on Friday, bringing the total number of closures this year to 24.

Southern States Bank of Anniston, Alabama, will assume all of the deposits of Alabama Trust Bank, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said.

As of March 31, Alabama Trust Bank had about $51.6 million in assets and $45.1 million in deposits, according to the FDIC.

The pace of bank failures has slowed from the highs of the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

In 2010, 157 banks with $92.1 billion in total assets failed while 92 institutions with $34.9 billion in total assets were closed in 2011.

The pace of failures is expected to slow significantly again this year.

In April, FDIC acting Chairman Martin Gruenberg said his agency expects a total of 50 to 60 banks to be closed this year. [ID: nL2E8FHFSY]

The FDIC is scheduled next week to provide its latest quarterly update on the health of the banking industry.