US Senate approves new Iran sanctions bill

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate gave unanimous approval on Monday to a package of new economic sanctions on Iran’s oil just days ahead of a meeting between major world powers and Tehran.

The West suspects Iran is working to build a nuclear bomb and the sanctions are meant to strip Tehran of revenue by shutting down financial deals with Iran’s powerful state oil and tanker enterprises. Iran has said its nuclear program is for civilian purposes. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Susan Cornwell; Editing by Bill Trott)