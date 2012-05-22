STXNEWS LATAM-Chile stocks fall for 10th straight session

Santiago’s blue-chip IPSA stock index closed at a more than 3-1/2 month low, dropping for the tenth session in a row after erasing its earlier gains, as investors continued to worry about Greece’s uncertain future in the euro zone.

The IPSA, which rose as much as 1.6 percent on Tuesday, ended a preliminary 0.06 percent lower, tracking see-sawing U.S. equities markets.

Among decliners, flagship carrier LAN Airlines fell 1.01 percent, retail holding giant Cencosud lost 0.33 percent, and pulp and paper producer CMPC shed 1.35 percent.