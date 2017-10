Santiago’s blue-chip IPSA stock index rose for a second straight day as investors sought out bargains following a previous 11-day losing streak, although trading volume remained low as worries about the euro zone’s crisis continued to weigh.

The IPSA has ended a preliminary 0.79 percent higher, as flagship carrier LAN Airlines rose 2.31 percent, shipper Vapores increased 2.08 percent, and industrial conglomerate Copec gained 1.07 percent.