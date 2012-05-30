FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM- Mexican shares fall on euro zone woes
May 30, 2012 / 1:50 PM / in 5 years

STXNEWS LATAM- Mexican shares fall on euro zone woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mexico’s IPC stock index declined 0.52 percent to 37,929 points on increasing worries about euro-zone debt after a poll showed Greek anti-bailout candidates favored in the upcoming election and Spanish and Italian bond yields rose.

Widely traded shares of retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico and telecommunications giant America Movil were both down, 0.81 and 0.06 percent, respectively. Construction company ICA also fell 1.70 percent after announcing it would buy a 51-percent stake in Peruvian contract mining company San Martin Contratistas Generales.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
