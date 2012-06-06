FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Eni SpA ratings
June 6, 2012 / 4:55 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms Eni SpA ratings

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
Overview	
     -- The Italian government has decreed that Italy-based international oil 	
and gas major Eni SpA must sell its 52.5% interest in Snam SpA
(formerly Snam Rete Gas SpA), and Eni, in turn, has announced the sale of an
initial stake of 	
almost 30%.	
     -- We note that the deconsolidation of Snam should result in a material 	
net debt reduction and fewer group assets in Italy. Nevertheless, we are 	
affirming our 'A/A-1' corporate credit ratings on Eni.	
     -- Under our criteria for government-related entities, the main 	
constraint on the ratings on Eni is its ownership by the Italian state.	
     -- The negative outlook reflects our view that Eni's credit profile could 	
deteriorate if Italy were downgraded further. It also factors in our opinion 	
that regulatory, financial, and fiscal risks are significant for the company.	
	
Rating Action	
On June 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A' long-term 	
and 'A-1' short-term corporate credit ratings on Italy-based international oil 	
and gas major Eni SpA. The outlook is negative.	
	
Rationale	
The affirmation follows an announcement by Eni that it is selling a 30% stake, 	
less one share, in Snam SpA (formerly Snam Rete Gas SpA; not rated) for EUR3.5 	
billion to Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA (CDP; BBB+/Negative/A-2), Eni's main 	
shareholder and an entity controlled by the Italian Ministry of Economy and 	
Finance. Eni also announced that the sale of the rest of its holding in Snam 	
will take place after the CDP transaction has closed later this year. The 	
divestment of Snam follows a decree requiring the disposal from the Italian 	
government.	
	
Pro forma for the sale of Snam, we continue to assess Eni's business risk 	
profile as "strong" and its financial risk profile as "modest." The effect of 	
the disposal on our assessment of Eni's business risk profile is negative, 	
although modest overall, and includes Eni's increased strategic focus on 	
exploration and production (E&P). In recent years, we have observed that the 	
benefits of the relatively stable regulated operating performance of Snam were 	
moderated by a number of factors. These factors include the increased 	
likelihood of a sale of Snam, Snam's negative free cash flows, the 	
deteriorating economic conditions in Italy, and the weak performance of gas 	
marketing within Eni's broader Gas & Power division.	
	
The effect of the Snam disposal on Eni's financial risk profile is positive 	
because we forecast that funds from operations (FFO) to debt under our 	
base-case credit scenario should reach at least 50% by year-end 2012. By our 	
calculations, FFO to debt should subsequently improve to more than 55% as 	
production ramps up in 2013 and the sale of Eni's stakes in Snam are 	
completed, albeit that the FFO improvement is dependant on the rate of share 	
buybacks. Liquidity should also be robust, in part because long-term debt is 	
unlikely to be repaid early, in our view. In spite of the anticipated 	
deconsolidation of EUR11.2 billion of inter-company loans, the financial benefit	
of the Snam disposal is moderated by likely moderate negative cash flow after 	
dividends in 2012 under our $100 per barrel oil-price assumption. Furthermore, 	
Eni's recently announced EUR6 billion share buyback program broadly matches the 	
total anticipated Snam equity sale proceeds, although the timing of both is 	
flexible.	
	
We view Eni as a government-related entity (GRE), as per our criteria. In 	
accordance with our methodology for GREs, we assess that there is a "moderate" 	
likelihood that the Republic of Italy (BBB+/Negative/A-2; unsolicited rating) 	
would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Eni SpA in the 	
event of its financial distress. We base our assessment on Eni's:	
     -- "Important" role in Italy's strategic hydrocarbon sector; and	
     -- "Limited" link with the Italian government, its 30% shareholder.	
	
Based on our criteria for nonsovereign ratings that exceed the ratings on 	
European Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone) sovereigns, we cap the rating on Eni 	
at two notches above the sovereign.	
	
We estimate Eni will derive about one-fifth of its revenues from Italy in the 	
future, compared with about one-third in 2011. In 2011, about two-fifths of 	
Eni's assets were in Italy, and we estimate this will reduce to one-third 	
after the Snam disposal. We note that the majority of cash flows are derived 	
from E&P operations, about 90% of which are outside Italy. However, these 	
operations display an increasing reliance on higher-risk countries outside 	
those of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development such as 	
Kazakhstan, Iraq, Venezuela, and several African countries including Libya.	
	
Eni reported consolidated net debt of EUR27.4 billion as of March 31, 2012.	
	
Liquidity	
The short-term rating on Eni is 'A-1'. This reflects our assessment of Eni's 	
liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria, in spite of our forecast of 	
negative discretionary cash flow (DCF). We may review this assessment once the 	
loans to Snam have been repaid. As of March 31, 2012, Eni had total short-term 	
debt of EUR6.1 billion, with reported consolidated cash of EUR2.0 billion. As of	
Dec. 31, 2011, Eni maintained long-term committed unused borrowing facilities 	
of EUR3.2 billion and short-term committed lines of EUR2.6 billion. It also had 	
uncommitted unused borrowing facilities of EUR9.4 billion, which we do not 	
include in our liquidity analysis calculation.	
	
We believe that a highly rated oil and gas producer of Eni's standing will 	
continue to enjoy international bank support and likely access to capital 	
markets, notwithstanding its exposure to Italy.	
	
For the year to March 31, 2013, we estimate a ratio of liquidity sources to 	
uses of well over 1.2x. We estimate FFO of EUR13.5 billion-EUR15.0 billion, 	
maintenance capital expenditures of about EUR12.0 billion, and dividends of
EUR3.9 	
billion. We treat the majority of Eni's reported cash as being largely tied to 	
operations (including cash to offset large contract advance payments to 	
Saipem). We assess Eni's liquidity as "adequate" over a shorter six-month time 	
horizon, as our liquidity criteria permits for a highly creditworthy entity 	
like Eni.	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook reflects the possibility that a further downgrade of the 	
Republic of Italy would likely result in a downgrade of Eni, given the 	
existing maximum differential of two notches to the sovereign. It also 	
reflects the risks arising from a tightening fiscal environment and other 	
regulatory changes that could constrain Eni's cash-generating capacity, as 	
well as operational pressures arising from the deterioration in the operating 	
environment.	
	
Downward rating pressure could also occur if Eni were to report a meaningful 	
increase in negative DCF (after dividends) and our calculations were to 	
indicate FFO to debt of less than 55% and nearer 50% for a sustained period of 	
a year or more.	
	
The main condition for a revision in the outlook to stable would be a similar 	
outlook revision for the sovereign rating. Such an action on Eni could be 	
supported by FFO to debt of more than 55% and at least breakeven DCF.	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Eni SpA	
 Corporate Credit Rating                A/Negative/A-1     	
	
Eni Lasmo PLC	
Eni U.S. Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                A/Negative/--      	
	
Eni SpA	
 Senior Unsecured                       A                  	
 Commercial Paper                       A-1                	
	
Eni Finance USA Inc.	
 Commercial Paper*                      A-1                	
	
Eni U.S. Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured(4)                     A                  	
	
eni finance international S.A.	
 Senior Unsecured*                      A                  	
 Commercial Paper*                      A-1                	
*Guaranteed by Eni SpA.	
(4)Guaranteed by Eni Lasmo PLC.	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
