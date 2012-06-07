FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 7, 2012 / 4:51 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch cuts some of Spain's ratings to 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

June 7 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Spain's Long-term foreign and local
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'A'. The Short-term IDR has
also been downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDRs is
Negative. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed the common Euro Area Country Ceiling
for Spain at 'AAA'.	
	
The downgrade of Spain's sovereign ratings by three notches reflects the 	
following factors:	
    	
    	
    -- The likely fiscal cost of restructuring and recapitalising the Spanish 	
banking sector is now estimated by Fitch to be around EUR60bn (6% of GDP) and as	
high as EUR100bn (9% of GDP) in a more severe stress scenario compared to 	
Fitch's previous baseline estimate of around EUR30bn (3% of GDP);	
	
-- Gross general government debt (GGGD) is projected by Fitch to peak at 95% of 	
GDP in 2015 assuming a EUR60bn bank recapitalisation, compared to Fitch's 	
forecast at the beginning of the year of 82% by the end of 2013;	
	
    	
-- Spain is forecast to remain in recession through the remainder of this year 	
and 2013 compared to Fitch's previous expectation that the economy would benefit	
from a mild recovery in 2013;	
	
    	
--Spain's high level of foreign indebtedness has rendered it especially 	
vulnerable to contagion from the ongoing crisis in Greece; and	
	
    	
-- The much reduced financing flexibility of the Spanish government is 	
constraining its ability to intervene decisively in the restructuring of the 	
banking sector and has increased the likelihood of external financial support. 	
	
The downgrade follows a series of recent steps taken by Fitch:	
	
-- The potential fiscal costs of the restructuring and recapitalisation of 	
Spanish banks initiated in May (see 'Fitch: Spanish Banking Reform Will Require 	
State Assistance' at www.fitchratings.com);	
	
    	
-- Prospects for the Spanish economy in light of the latest episode of the 	
systemic eurozone crisis triggered by the inconclusive 6 May Greek general 	
elections result;	
	
    	
-- The credit and funding profile of regional governments (see 'Fitch Downgrades	
8 Spanish Autonomous Communities; Negative Outlook' dated 31 May at 	
www.fitchratings.com); and 	
	
    	
-- The overall outlook for public finances following the announcement on 18 May 	
of a second upward revision in the general government budget deficit in 2011 to 	
8.9% of GDP, compared to 8% estimated by Fitch in its last review of Spain in 	
January.	
	
    	
The dramatic erosion of Spain's sovereign credit profile and ratings over the 	
last year in part reflects policy missteps at the European level that in Fitch's	
opinion have aggravated the economic and financial challenges facing Spain as it	
seeks to rebalance and restructure the economy. The intensification of the 	
eurozone crisis in the latter half of last year pushed the region and Spain back	
into recession, exacerbating concerns over sovereign and bank solvency. The 	
absence of a credible vision of a reformed EMU and financial 'firewall' has 	
rendered Spain and other so-called peripheral nations vulnerable to capital 	
flight and undercut their access to affordable fiscal funding. Spain has been 	
especially vulnerable to a worsening of the eurozone crisis because of the high 	
level of net foreign indebtedness (around 90% of GDP) and fragile confidence in 	
its capacity to implement fiscal consolidation and bank restructuring in a 	
timely fashion.	
	
    	
Spain's investment grade status remains supported by a relatively high 	
value-added and diverse economy as well as political and social stability 	
despite very high unemployment. Competitiveness and export performance are 	
improving and the trade balance on goods and services is expected to post a 	
surplus this year. The rating is also supported by the Spanish government's 	
commitment to wide-ranging structural reform to improve the efficiency of public	
services and strengthen the budgetary and fiscal framework; enhance the 	
flexibility of the labour market; and foster competitiveness and the growth 	
potential of the economy. Moreover, securing public debt sustainability is 	
within reach if the government is successful in reducing its budget deficit to 	
3% of GDP by 2014 and in light of the economy's long-run growth potential of 	
between 1.5% and 2% or higher if the structural reform agenda continues to be 	
pursued.  	
	
    	
Spain's investment grade rating is premised on EMU remaining intact and Fitch's 	
judgment that the ECB, EFSF/ESM, and IMF, will, in extremis, provide financial 	
support to prevent a fiscal funding crisis. Moreover, Spain's 'BBB' rating 	
incorporates Fitch's expectation that Spain will secure financial support from 	
its European partners for the restructuring and recapitalisation of the Spanish 	
banking sector, though not necessarily a full-fledged policy-conditional 	
external funding programme. 	
	
PUBLIC FINANCES	
	
    	
Since Fitch's last formal review of Spain's sovereign ratings in January, the 	
2011 outturn for the general government budget deficit has twice been revised 	
upwards to 8.9% from 8% of GDP. Local and regional governments accounted for 	
around two-thirds of the overshoot relative to the 2011 budget deficit target of	
6% and remain a source of fiscal risk. Fitch recently downgraded eight regional 	
governments in light of the expected increase in regional indebtedness and 	
worsening economic and financing environment.	
	
    	
The settlement of outstanding payment arrears incurred by sub-national 	
administrations and other 'one-off' operations will increase GGGD by 5.5% of GDP	
in 2012. Fitch expects that bank recapitalisation will add a further 6% of GDP 	
to government debt during 2012 and 2013. Combined with a worsened outlook for 	
the economy and higher interest payments, GGGD/GDP is projected by Fitch to peak	
at 95% in 2015 compared to the agency's previous projection of a peak of 82% in 	
2013 (the latter broadly corresponds to the government's current forecasts). 	
Under a scenario whereby the recession is more severe than forecast (-2.7% and 	
-1.5% contraction in real GDP in 2012 and 2013 respectively compared to -1.9% 	
and -0.5% assumed in Fitch's baseline projections), deficit reduction less rapid	
(3% primary budget deficit in 2013 compared to 1.4% assumed in the baseline) and	
bank recap costs are higher (9% of GDP rather than 6%), government debt would 	
peak above 100% of GDP by 2014. Nonetheless, even under this negative scenario, 	
government debt would stabilise reflecting Fitch's analysis and judgment that 	
public debt sustainability is within reach, albeit at a high level of 	
indebtedness that offers very limited fiscal space to absorb further negative 	
shocks. 	
	
    	
The Spanish government is expected to retain access to market financing for 	
fiscal purposes, albeit at an elevated cost. Resolution of the banking crisis, 	
progress on deficit-reduction and on-going structural reform combined with steps	
at the European policy level towards resolution of the eurozone systemic crisis 	
would support a normalisation of funding costs and enhance confidence in the 	
sustainability of public debt.	
	
FISCAL COSTS OF BANK RESTRUCTURING	
	
    	
Fitch initiated a review in May of its previous assessment that the 	
recapitalisation of Spanish banks would incur a fiscal cost of around EUR30bn 	
(3% of GDP). On 25 May, it was announced that Bankia/BFA faces a EUR19bn capital	
shortfall. Fitch now expects the fiscal cost of bank restructuring and 	
recapitalisation to be in the range of EUR50bn to EUR60bn and in a negative 	
stress scenario, the cost could rise to EUR90bn- EUR100bn. A detailed 	
description of Fitch's analysis of the potential capital requirements of the 	
Spanish banking system is set out in an accompanying comment, "Fitch: New Base 	
Case Indicates Spanish Banks Need EUR50bn to EUR60bn Capital".	
	
Fitch expects Spain to secure external financial support for the 	
recapitalisation of medium-sized banks and savings banks which would help 	
restore confidence in the banking sector as a whole. The core of the system - 	
Santander, BBVA and La Caixa - will not require assistance in meeting more 	
stringent provisioning and capital requirements and underpin Fitch's confidence 	
that the fiscal costs of restructuring the banking sector remain manageable from	
a sovereign credit and rating perspective.	
	
    	
Recourse to external funding for bank recapitalisation underscores the 	
constrained financing flexibility of the sovereign to respond to adverse shocks.	
Nevertheless, securing low cost and long duration funding from European partners	
to assist in the restructuring of the Spanish banking sector is consistent with 	
Spain's current sovereign rating. If effective in restoring confidence in the 	
banking sector and easing the fiscal burden of restructuring, such support would	
be credit positive.  	
	
NEGATIVE OUTLOOK	
	
    	
The Outlook on Spain's sovereign ratings remains Negative, indicating a 	
heightened risk of further downgrades. The Negative Outlook primarily reflects 	
the risks associated with a further worsening of the eurozone crisis, notably 	
contagion from the ongoing Greek crisis (see 'Fitch: Re-Run Elections Would Be 	
Critical for Greece, Eurozone', dated 11 May at www.fitchratings.com). Spain's 	
sovereign ratings at 'BBB' are robust to some further deterioration in the 	
economic and fiscal outlook and somewhat greater than expected fiscal cost of 	
bank restructuring, as well as to receipt of temporary external financial 	
support for bank recapitalisation. However, Spain's high level of foreign 	
indebtedness and prolonged economic weakness as it deleverages and rebalances 	
does render it vulnerable to negative economic and financial shocks. A loss of 	
market access for budgetary funding and consequent reliance on external 	
policy-conditional financial support would prompt a further review of Spain's 	
sovereign ratings.	
	
    	
Agreement on eurozone reforms that would strengthen confidence in the monetary 	
union's long-term viability and measures to ease the severe financial and 	
economic strains currently evident across the region would be supportive of a 	
stabilisation of Spain's sovereign ratings. Along with the successful adjustment	
of the Spanish economy, supported by ongoing structural reform that enhances 	
competitiveness and its growth potential, upward pressure on Spain's sovereign 	
ratings could emerge over the medium term.

