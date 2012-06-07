TEXT-S&P raises Honduras rating to 'B+' from 'B'

June 7 - Overview

-- The political environment in Honduras has stabilized since the ouster of former President Zelaya, enabling the government to implement reforms and focus on long-term problems.

-- We raised our foreign and local-currency sovereign credit ratings on Honduras to ‘B+/B’ from ‘B/B’.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the government will maintain moderate fiscal deficits in 2012 and 2013 and maintain its low external and overall debt burdens. Rating Action On June 7, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services raised its long-term foreign and local-currency sovereign credit ratings on Honduras to ‘B+’ from ‘B’ and affirmed the ‘B’ short-term foreign and local currency ratings. The outlook is stable, and the transfer and convertibility assessment is ‘BB’. Rationale The upgrade follows the government’s ability to restore good ties with external donors and reduce domestic political tensions, thereby creating an environment for recent progress in fiscal and pension reform and gradual exchange rate flexibility. The government has reformed the largest public sector pension fund, INPREMA, reduced its actuarial deficit, and modestly improved its fiscal revenue. That, along with GDP growth of 3%-4% this year, could contain the general government deficit to about 3% of GDP in 2012. The central bank has also taken steps to gradually float the national currency within a narrow band, allowing it to depreciate 0.8% in 2011 and a further 1.5% as of June 2012. Monetary and fiscal rigidities and shallow domestic capital markets are credit constraints. The country’s weak public institutions, low level of workforce skills, and security challenges from organized crime hinder its growth prospects. Honduras’ low public-sector debt--31.5% of GDP in 2011--and a favorable external debt profile, resulting from past debt forgiveness, support the ratings. Concessionary loans account for 45% of the government’s total debt. Inflows of foreign direct investment, financing from multilateral financial institutions and bilateral lenders, and remittances should more than fully finance the current account deficit this year, expected to be about 8.5% of GDP. The government is negotiating with the IMF for a new 18-month stand-by agreement, following the expiration of the last one in March. We believe that an IMF program could enhance investor confidence and help contain possible fiscal slippage as the country prepares for general elections in November 2013. Similarly, a strong political commitment to fully implement recent changes in tax laws could strengthen the government’s revenue base amid pressure for more spending during the pre-election period. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the recently achieved political stability will be sustained through the next election cycle. We expect the government to largely avoid boosting spending in the pre-election period in order to keep the fiscal deficit at levels that do not place more strain on debt management, given the rapid growth of internal debt in recent years. We expect that the level of drug-related violence will remain high over the next several years, affecting both the quality of life and investment growth prospects, but we expect that it will not materially affect economic policy. An improvement in Honduras’ medium-term fiscal outlook that helps to stabilize the recent increase in internal debt, as well as higher GDP growth prospects, would boost fiscal flexibility. That, along with continued progress to gradually boost flexibility in the exchange rate could give the government greater capacity to absorb the impact of negative adverse shocks, leading to a higher rating. Conversely, we could lower the ratings if political stability deteriorates, resulting in a poorer fiscal outlook and a rising burden of public-sector debt. An unexpectedly precipitous fall in foreign exchange reserves would weaken confidence in the currency, undermining economic prospects and leading to a lower rating. Related Criteria And Research

-- Republic of Honduras, August 22, 2011

-- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology and Assumptions, June 30, 2011 Ratings List Upgraded

To From Honduras (Republic of) Sovereign Credit Rating B+/Stable/B B/Positive/B Transfer & Convertibility Assessment Local Currency BB BB- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor’s public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.