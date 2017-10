Santiago’s blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended a preliminary 1.0 percent lower, tracking major overseas markets, as euphoria over a bailout for Spanish banks quickly dissipated and as attention turned to an upcoming election in Greece.

Among decliners, integrated steel and iron ore producer CAP dropped 1.95 percent, diversified retailer Cencosud lost 2.36 percent, and shipper Vapores decreased 2.03 percent.