Money market funds fall by $10.68 bln in latest week-ICI
June 14, 2012 / 7:51 PM / in 5 years

Money market funds fall by $10.68 bln in latest week-ICI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - The Investment Company Institute on Thursday issued the following money market mutual fund assets report:

”Total money market mutual fund assets decreased by $10.68 billion to $2.554 trillion for the week ended Wednesday, June 13, the Investment Company Institute reported today. Taxable government funds increased by $2.63 billion, taxable non-government funds decreased by $11.16 billion, and tax-exempt funds decreased by $2.16 billion.

Retail: Assets of retail money market funds decreased by $550 million to $890.20 billion. Taxable government money market fund assets in the retail category increased by $390 million to $188.05 billion, taxable non-government money market fund assets decreased by $440 million to $515.52 billion, and tax-exempt fund assets decreased by $500 million to $186.63 billion.

Institutional: Assets of institutional money market funds decreased by $10.13 billion to $1.664 trillion. Among institutional funds, taxable government money market fund assets increased by $2.24 billion to $683.77 billion, taxable non-government money market fund assets decreased by $10.71 billion to $895.35 billion, and tax-exempt fund assets decreased by $1.66 billion to $84.77 billion.

ICI reports money market fund assets to the Federal Reserve each week. Revisions are due to data adjustments, reclassifications, and changes in the number of funds reporting. Historical weekly money market data back to January 2008 are available on the ICI website.”

NOTE: ICI’s Web site is www.ici.org

