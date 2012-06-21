FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: decline in U.S. state pension funding is slowing
June 21, 2012 / 6:46 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: decline in U.S. state pension funding is slowing

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    June 21 - Although U.S. state pension funded levels have fallen slightly in
2010, the rate of decline decelerated. Furthermore, pension funded levels appear
to be, in some cases, gradually improving with close to one-third of plans
showing higher funded ratios, according to Standard & Poor's Ratings Services'
2012 annual survey "The Decline In U.S. States' Pension Funding Decelerates, But
Reform And Reporting Issues Loom Large". 

"While there is some evidence of stabilization as we look into 2011 data, we 
expect that the future direction of pension funded ratios will be colored by 
the active debate over reform and reporting," said Standard & Poor's credit 
analyst John Sugden. 

While funded ratios may be stabilizing, there's still a spotlight on 
government pension liabilities from a broad array of stakeholders. The states' 
pension reform efforts are gathering steam as stakeholders increasingly look 
for pension plan overhaul. Municipal market participants are also reviewing 
options to improve pension plan reporting and disclosure.

"We believe this has contributed to a more significant focus on pension 
reform, with an emphasis on sustainability, than we have observed in more than 
20 years," he added. Nevertheless, current market volatility and a lag in 
reporting coupled with the incremental nature of recent reform will likely 
result in reported funded levels to continue to decline before we see a broad 
based improvement in overall funded levels. 

The survey presents a comprehensive view of the state pension plans over which 
the states have some amount of funding responsibility. Portions of the pension 
liabilities included in the survey are funded by local governments and other 
governmental entities and are not direct obligations of the states, although 
for the plans we include in our survey, the states provide at least some of 
the funding and generally include the plans reported within the states' 
financial disclosure (notes to their comprehensive annual financial reports, 
for example).



The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 

 (New York Ratings Team)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
