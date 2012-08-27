TEXT-S&P says NY MTA ratings unaffected by court ruling

Aug 27 - Standard & Poor’s Rating Services today said that its rating on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), N.Y.’s transportation revenue bonds (A/Stable) is unaffected by the Aug. 22, 2012, Nassau Supreme Court ruling invalidating the payroll mobility tax (PMT). The state is continuing to collect the tax since the judge did not order it to stop doing so, and is likely to appeal the decision. If a court orders the state to stop collecting the tax, the authority’s financial position could be weakened and pressure the rating or outlook, absent added support from the state, fare increases, or service cuts to offset the loss of revenue. However, The MTA believes it is very likely this opinion will be overturned since four similar Supreme Court cases making the same argument have been dismissed, on the grounds that the tax involves matters of general state concern. It is our understanding that the timetable for any appeal is not yet known.

The tax, which was passed in 2009, is levied on certain businesses and self-employed people within the Metropolitan Commuter Transportation District, which includes all of New York City and seven surrounding counties. Although certain customers (that were mostly small businesses and public and private elementary and secondary schools) were exempted from the PMT in legislation passed in December 2011 the state allocated other funds to the MTA, making up for the loss of tax collections from these exemptions that became effective on April 1, 2012. The authority’s July financial plan includes a midyear forecast for 2012, a preliminary 2013 budget, and projections for 2014-2016 who $1.26 billion in PMT received from the state in 2012, $1.25 billion in 2013, $1.31 billion in 2014, $1.38 billion in 2015, and $1.45 billion in 2016. For the six months ended June 30, 2012 the MTA’s has received $768 million in PMT, up 3.7% from the adopted budget. Management reports that it has received most of the $255 million assumed for 2012 from the state to offset lower PMTs collected due to the December 2011 legislation.

The authority is planning for contingencies not yet finalized, while preparing its November plan that continues to assume that it will receive the same level of support from the state it assumed in the July plan. We will continue to monitor this situation.