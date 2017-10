DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- -------------- THE PORT AUTHORITY OF NEW YORK AND WEEK OF 2,000,000 // NEW JERSEY TAXABLE CONSOLIDATED 09/24 BONDS, ONE HUNDRED SEVENTY FOURTH SERIES MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York STATE OF CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 1,550,000 // VARIOUS PURPOSE GENERAL OBLIGATION 09/24 BONDS AND VARIOUS PURPOSE GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: ROP: 9/21, 9/24 Day of Sale: 09/25 PORT OF OAKLAND CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 392,000 A2/A+/A+ MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 9/26 Day of Sale: 09/27 STATE OF NEW YORK MUNICIPAL BOND WEEK OF 281,190 NR/AA-/AA- AGENCY 09/24 SPECIAL SCHOOL PURPOSE REVENUE BONDS 2012 SERIES A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York ALLENTOWN NEIGHBORHOOD IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 233,580 Baa2// ZONE DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 09/24 $193,105,000 TAX REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2012A $40,475,000 TAX REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2012B (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: TAX-EXEMPT: 24-32,37,42 TAXABLE: 16-24 Day of Sale: 09/25 VIRGINIA HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 175,300 Aa1/AA+/ AUTHORITY 09/24 RENTAL HOUSING BONDS TAXABLE MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2028 TERM: 2032, 2037, 2042 Day of Sale: 09/25 ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA C-70 WEEK OF 113,320 A1/A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION 09/24 MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Philadelphia REMARK: Maturities out to 12/1/37 Day of Sale: 09/27 ABAG FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 104,900 /A-/ (ODD FELLOWS HOME) 09/24 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS CALIFORNIA STATE MORTGAGE PROGRAM MGR: Cain Brothers, New York SERIAL: 2013-2022 TERM: 2032, 2042 Day of Sale: 09/26 TARRANT COUNTY CULTURAL EDUCATION WEEK OF 100,000 Aa3/AA-/ FACILITIES FINANCE CORPORATION 09/24 TEXAS HEALTH RESOURCES SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS TAXABLE BONDS SERIES 2012A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York DULUTH ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 83,000 NR/NR/ AUTHORITY 09/24 HEALTH CARE FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012 ST. LUKE'S HOSPITAL OF DULUTH OBLIGATED GROUP MGR: Ziegler, Chicago Day of Sale: 09/25 REGIONAL AIRPORTS IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 65,000 /A/ CORPORATION FACILITIES LEASE 09/24 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, ISSUE OF 2012 LAXFUEL CORPORATION MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA C-69 WEEK OF 53,870 A1/A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION 09/24 MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Philadelphia REMARK: Maturities out to 12/1/32 Day of Sale: 09/27 GULF COAST INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 50,000 Ba2/BB+/BB+ AUTHORITY (TEXAS) 09/24 SOLID WASTE DISPOSAL REVENUE BONDS MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York Day of Sale: 09/25 DAYTON, OHIO WEEK OF 45,275 Aa2/AA-/ VARIOUS PURPOSE & REFUNDING BONDS, 09/24 LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 09/27 DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA WEEK OF 43,270 Aa2/AA/ (WASHINGTON, D.C.) 09/24 FEDERAL HIGHWAY GRANT ANTICIPATION REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York Day of Sale: 09/27 PENNSYLVANIA HIGHER EDUCATION WEEK OF 43,000 /AA/ ASSISTANCE AGENCY CAPITAL 09/24 ACQUISITION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2012-2022 Day of Sale: 09/27 FAIRFAX COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 42,585 Aa2/AA/AA AUTHORITY 09/24 TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT IMPROVEMENT REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York NORTH CAROLINA MEDICAL CARE WEEK OF 41,355 /A/A COMMISSION 09/24 HOSPITAL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SOUTHEASTERN REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER SERIES 2012 MGR: BB&T Capital Markets, a division of Scott & String, Richmond SERIAL: 2013-2027 TERM: 2032 Day of Sale: 09/27 GRAND RAPIDS SANITARY SEWER SYSTEM WEEK OF 30,000 Aa1/AA+/ IMPROVEMENT REVENUE, MICHIGAN 09/24 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2032 TERM: 2037, 2042 Day of Sale: 09/26 COLORADO HEALTH FACILITY AUTHORITY WEEK OF 29,310 A3// HOSPITAL REVENUE BONDS 09/24 SERIES 2012 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte STATE OF VERMONT GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 27,000 Aaa/AA+/AAA VERMONT CITIZEN 09/24 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2023 Day of Sale: 09/24 PRATT COUNTY PUBLIC BUILDING WEEK OF 26,800 NR/A+/ COMMUNITY REVENUE 2012, KANSAS 09/24 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2032 Day of Sale: 09/25 MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA WEEK OF 25,000 Aa2/AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION IMPROVEMENT 09/24 WARRANTS MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis REMARK: 2013-2017; 2020-2032 Day of Sale: 09/25 IOWA FINANCE AUTHORITY SENIOR WEEK OF 24,305 NR/NR/ LIVING REVENUE REFUNDING 09/24 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2043 Day of Sale: 09/27 LOUISIANA OFFSHORE TERMINAL WEEK OF 20,000 NR/A-/NR AUTHORITY 09/24 DEEPWATER PORT REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2007B-1A1 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York EAGLE MOUNTAIN-SAGINAW INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 19,361 // SCHOOL DISTRICT, TEXAS SCHOOL 09/24 BUILDING BONDS SERIES B: 10,000M REFUNDING BONDS SER 2012A: 9,361M MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas Day of Sale: 09/24 CITY OF BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS WEEK OF 19,020 A2/A+/A MGR: Jefferies & Company, Inc., New York INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. Day of Sale: 09/25 LACKAWANNA CAREER & TECHNICAL WEEK OF 18,100 // CENTER 09/24 REVENUE BONDS SERIES OF 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 09/27 HENRY COUNTY & HENRY COUNTY WATER WEEK OF 17,540 Aa2// AND SEWER AUTHORITY 09/24 GEORGIA REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2018 Day of Sale: 09/27 SOUTHMOST REGIONAL WATER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 13,790 Aa3//A TEXAS 09/24 MGR: Jefferies & Company, Inc., New York INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. Day of Sale: 09/25 CITY OF KENT, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 10,510 Baa2/A+/ $9,000M TAX-EXEMPT LTGO 2012A 09/24 $1,510M TAXABLE LTGO 2012B MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland Day of Sale: 09/25 RADNOR TOWNSHIP SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,000 // DELAWARE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 09/24 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 09/25 YORK SUBURBAN SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,000 // YORK COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 09/24 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago SERIAL: 2017-2025 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 09/26 LINCOLN COUNTY BUILDING CORPORATION WEEK OF 9,455 /A+/ LEASE REFUNDING REVENUE, WYOMING 09/24 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 09/25 TALLMADGE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 9,000 /AA-/ OHIO, SCHOOL FACILITIES REFUNDING 09/24 BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 09/26 STATE PUBLIC SCHOOL BUILDING WEEK OF 8,600 // AUTHORITY OF PENNSYLVANIA BUTLER 09/24 CO. COMMUNITY COLLEGE REVENUE BDS MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2013-2037 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. Day of Sale: 09/26 LOGAN TOWNSHIP PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 8,400 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BANK QUALIFIED 09/24 MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2013-2038 Day of Sale: 09/25 JEROME JOINT SCHOOL DISTRICT 261, WEEK OF 8,215 // IDAHO, GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 09/24 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2016-2026 NORTHERN PALM BEACH COUNTY WEEK OF 7,715 NR/NR/NR IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT 09/24 FLORIDA WATER CONTROL & IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS UNIT NO. 16 MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2032 Day of Sale: 09/26 LAKEVILLE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 7,580 // MICHIGAN 09/24 SCHOOL BUILDING & SITE BONDS $2,580M - SERIES A $5,000M - SERIES B - QUALIFIED ZONE ACADEMY BONDS TAXABLE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 09/26 PLUM BOROUGH PENNSYLVANIA SCHOOL WEEK OF 7,500 // DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 09/24 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2013-2036 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. MACOMB, ILLINOIS, MCDONOUGH COUNTY WEEK OF 7,500 Aa3// GENERAL OBLIGATION (ALTERNATE 09/24 REVENUE SOURCE), SERIES 2012 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 09/25 BRIDGEPORT, TEXAS COMBINATION AND WEEK OF 5,480 // REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION 09/24 SERIES 2012: 2,550M AND GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING: $2,920M MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas LAKE OZARK FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,355 NR/A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION, MISSOURI 09/24 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2031 Day of Sale: 09/24 PAULDING COUNTY IBA WEEK OF 4,785 Aa2/AA/ GEORGIA 09/24 TAX-EXEMPT REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2023 Day of Sale: 09/25 CROMWELL FIRE DISTRICT, CROMWELL, WEEK OF 4,520 /AA/ CONNECTICUT 09/24 /EXP/ $3,500M GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS $1,020M GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS (SERIES 2012B) MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,775 Aa3// NO. 157 09/24 MCHENRY & LAKE COUNTY, ILLINOIS $3,385M GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS (SERIES 2012A) $390M TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS (SERIES 2012B) MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago MARSHALL TOWNSHIP PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 3,400 A2// GENERAL OBLIGATION BANK QUALIFIED 09/24 MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2013-2026 WINDSOR-SEVERANCE FIRE PROTECTION WEEK OF 2,870 /A+/ DISTRICT, REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT 09/24 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, COLORADO BANK QUALIFIED MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 09/24 GRAIN VALLEY TAX INCREMENT WEEK OF 2,810 NR// REVENUE, MISSOURI 09/24 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 09/25 PLEASANT HILL SCHOOL DISTRICT 1, WEEK OF 2,425 // OREGON,GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 09/24 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2012-2016 PAULDING COUNTY IBA WEEK OF 2,220 Aa2/AA/ GEORGIA 09/24 TAXABLE REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2023 Day of Sale: 09/24 CITY OF CASTROVILLE, TEXAS WEEK OF 2,000 /A-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 09/24 SERIES 2012 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 09/27 MADISON LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO WEEK OF 1,455 NR/NR/ ENERGY CONSERVATION IMPROVEMENT 09/24 NOTES, SERIES 2012 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 09/26 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 5,833,441 (in 000's)