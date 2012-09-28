FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 28, 2012 / 7:56 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Argentina's unsolicited ratings

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Overview
     -- Recent government policies could increase risks in Argentina's 
macroeconomic framework, squeeze its external liquidity, and hinder 
medium-term growth prospects, in our view.
     -- Compensating these weaknesses, at the current rating, is the 
government's declining principal payments on capital market debt over the next 
two years.
     -- We're affirming our 'B' unsolicited long-term foreign and local 
currency sovereign credit ratings and 'raAA' national scale rating on 
Argentina. The 'B' transfer and convertibility assessment remains unchanged.
     -- The outlook remains negative.
Rating Action
On Sept. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' 
unsolicited long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings and our 'raAA' 
national scale rating on the Republic of Argentina. The outlook on the ratings 
remains negative.
Our 'B' transfer and convertibility assessment on Argentina remains unchanged.

Rationale
We assigned the negative outlook in April 2012 based on the implication of 
policies enacted since the October 2011 presidential elections that we believe 
could over time increase the risk of a deterioration in the country's 
macroeconomic framework, put pressure on its external liquidity, and weaken 
Argentina's medium-term growth prospects. These policies include rising 
restrictions on international trade and access to foreign currency, a 
modification to the Central Bank charter, and a growing level of public-sector 
intervention into different sectors of the economy. The government implemented 
these changes unilaterally and with little negotiation with the other 
participants, underscoring the weakening system of checks and balances in 
Argentina, in our view.

We believe that these actions could exacerbate the existing weaknesses in 
Argentina's economy, including high inflation (which continues to appreciate 
Argentina's real exchange rate) and increasingly rigid government 
expenditures, and result in a deteriorating medium-term fiscal outlook and 
investment climate. These policies have contributed to a significant slowdown 
in economic activity in Argentina in 2012, despite high agricultural commodity 
prices. We expect real GDP to expand about 1.5% in 2012.

Congressional elections scheduled for October 2013 will determine how much 
room to maneuver the administration will have during the second part of its 
four-year term. Despite the more challenging domestic environment, Argentina's 
GDP could certainly benefit in 2013 from high agricultural commodity prices 
and the expected recovery in Brazil's economy (40% of Argentina's industrial 
exports go to Brazil). We expect real GDP growth to improve marginally in 2013 
to a level close to 3%.

Although Argentina has $45.3 billion of international reserves as of Sept. 14, 
2012, equal to five months of current account payments, we see risks to the 
nation's external liquidity over the medium term. The combination of a weak 
global economy, growing uncertainty from both foreign and local market 
participants, and restricted access to foreign financing could over time raise 
the risk of a loss of external liquidity. We do not expect Argentina to 
progress on resolving its now long-standing impediments to regaining access to 
international markets, or curing the now 10-year-old default to the bilateral 
creditors of the Paris Club.

High inflation contributed to a decrease in the real value of government local 
currency debt. That, along with balanced budgets or small deficits until 2011 
and rapid GDP growth, led to a decline in debt versus GDP. Argentina's gross 
general government debt is falling toward 39% of GDP at the end of 2012 from 
60% in 2007. In addition, the central government relies on public-sector 
entities (in particular the Central Bank, the social security system, and the 
government-owned Banco de la Nacion) to refinance maturing market debt, a 
policy that has moderated its rollover risk. In addition, principal payments 
on capital market debt are expected to decrease significantly in 2013 due to 
the final maturity of the Boden 12 bond last August. Total external debt 
payments with private creditors (excluding multilateral and bilateral 
entities) are therefore expected to fall from $7.0 billion in 2012 (about 1.4% 
of GDP) to $4.0 billion in 2013 (0.7% of GDP) and $2.0 billion in 2014 (0.3% 
of GDP). We assume government agencies will continue to cover financing for 
budget deficits.

Outlook
The negative outlook indicates at least a one-in-three chance of a downgrade 
over the next two years. A worsening external position, mostly likely from 
financial outflows (perhaps combined with weakening terms of trade), or 
additional policy actions that exacerbate political polarization and further 
diminish Argentina's growth prospects could lead to a downgrade. On the other 
hand, actions that restore investor confidence on medium-term prospects for 
the economy (on the monetary or structural front), and thus reduce uncertainty 
over its external liquidity position, could lead to a revision of the outlook 
to stable.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Financial Repression Would Hurt The Highest-Rated Sovereigns, But Help 
Those At The Bottom, Aug. 30, 2012
     -- Criteria: Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, 
June 30, 2011
     -- General Criteria: Methodology: Criteria For Determining Transfer And 
Convertibility Assessments, May 18, 2009
     -- Introduction Of Sovereign Recovery Ratings, June 14, 2007
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Argentina (Republic of) (Unsolicited Ratings)
 Sovereign Credit Rating                B/Negative/B       
 Argentine Rating Scale                 raAA/Negative/--   
 Transfer & Convertibility Assessment
  Local Currency                        B

