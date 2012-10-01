FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GE launches $7 billion sale of 3-year, 10-year, 30-year notes
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2012 / 4:11 PM / 5 years ago

GE launches $7 billion sale of 3-year, 10-year, 30-year notes

Christopher Reich

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 1 (IFR) - General Electric on Monday launched a $7 billion sale of three-year, 10-year and 30-year notes, according to a term sheet.

The deal is being brought by Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley as joint bookrunners.

Initial price guidance is for the three-year notes to price at Treasuries plus about 60 basis points, the 10-year at Treasuries plus 115 basis points and the 30-year at Treasuries plus 140 basis points.

Proceeds will be used to repay debt, including all or part of $5 billion of 5% notes due 2013, as well as for general corporate purpouses.

Pricing is expected later on Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.