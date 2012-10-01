FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-GE launches $7 billion sale of debt
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2012 / 4:36 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-GE launches $7 billion sale of debt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects date of US elections)

By Christopher Reich

NEW YORK, Oct 1 (IFR) - General Electric launched a $7 billion sale of notes on Monday, taking advantage of prevailing low rates in what will be the third-largest sale of corporate debt in the US so far this year.

The Aa3/AA+ rated company is offering three-year, 10-year and 30-year notes to repay debt, including all or part of $5 billion of 5% notes due 2013, as well as for general corporate purposes.

GE price guidance is for the three-year notes to price at Treasuries plus about 55 basis points (bps), the 10-year at T+110bps and the 30-year at T+135 basis points.

Pricing is expected later on Monday. Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are the joint bookrunners.

It is the third-largest deal so far in what has been an extremely active year in the US high-grade bond market, behind a $7.5 billion deal from Anheuser-Busch InBev and a $9.8 billion trade from United Technologies.

Corporations have been rushing to market ahead of the US presidential election on November 6 and the so-called “fiscal cliff” the country faces at the end of the calendar year.

They have also been taking advantage of near-record low rates for raising funds. September was the biggest month of US investment-grade issuance of the year, with more than $115.7 billion in deals.

“Given its strong cash-flow generating ability, GE is a relatively infrequent issuer in the market,” Thomas Myhre, vice president at Morningstar, said in a note.

He said the company had a “solid foundation for sustainable profitability”. (Reporting By Christopher Reich; Writing by Marc Carnegie and Ciara Linnane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.