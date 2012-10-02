FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chrysler says September sales best since 2007
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 2, 2012 / 12:30 PM / in 5 years

Chrysler says September sales best since 2007

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Chrysler Group LLC said Tuesday that September sales were 142,041 vehicles, up 12 percent from 127,336 a year earlier, and the highest for the month since 2007.

All of the company’s brands -- Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram Truck and Fiat -- posted sales increases in September, said Chrysler, an affiliate of Italy’s Fiat SpA.

U.S. industry sales in September, including heavy trucks, were estimated to reach a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 14.9 million, Chrysler said.

Sales of the company’s new Dodge Dart, introduced earlier this year, continue to rise. Chrysler said it sold 5,235 Darts in September, a 72-percent jump from August.

Fiat brand sales totaled 4,176, the highest monthly mark ever in the U.S., Chrysler said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.