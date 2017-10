DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

SERIAL: 2022-2032 TERM: 2037, 2042 Day of Sale: 10/11 NORTH CAROLINA MEDICAL CARE WEEK OF 41,355 /A/A COMMISSION 10/08 HOSPITAL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SOUTHEASTERN REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER, SERIES 2012 MGR: BB&T Capital Markets, a division of Scott & String, Richmond SERIAL: 2013-2027 TERM: 2032 Day of Sale: 10/11 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 40,910 NR/NR/NR THE COUNTY OF CHESTERFIELD 10/08 RETIREMENT FACILITIES FIRST MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: BB&T Capital Markets, a division of Scott & String, Richmond SERIAL: 2014-2024 TERM: 2027, 2032, 2043 Day of Sale: 10/10 THE ART INSTITUTE OF CHICAGO WEEK OF 40,000 A1/A+/ CORPORATE TAXABLE BONDS, 10/08 SERIES 2012 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York RHODE ISLAND HOUSING AND MORTGAGE WEEK OF 39,995 Aa2/AA+/NR FINANCE CORPORATION 10/08 CONSISTING OF: $19,700M HOMEOWNERSHIP OPPORTUNITY BONDS, SERIES 63-A (NON-AMT) $ 4,000M HOMEOWNERSHIP OPPORTUNITY BONDS, SERIES 63-B (NON-AMT) $16,295M HOMEOWNERSHIP OPPORTUNITY BONDS, SERIES 63-C (AMT) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York ST. JOHNS COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 39,270 Aa3/AA-/ SALES TAX REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, 10/08 SERIES 2012A & B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. Day of Sale: 10/10 SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 28,000 Aa3/AA+/AA+ CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 10/08 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 10/09 PLANO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 27,550 // TEXAS 10/08 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2029 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: AAA/AAA/(AAA/AA/) Day of Sale: 10/11 CITY OF NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS WEEK OF 26,200 // UTILITY SYSTEMS REVENUE REFUNDING 10/08 BONDS MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas Day of Sale: 10/10 HOUSING OPPORTUNITIES COMMISSION WEEK OF 24,000 Aa3// OF MONTGOMERY COUNTY (MARYLAND) 10/08 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 10/09/2012 Day of Sale: 10/10 ALASKA MUNICIPAL BOND BANK WEEK OF 22,095 Aa2/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 2012 10/08 SERIES THREE MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 10/09 EAGLE MOUNTAIN-SAGINAW INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 19,361 // SCHOOL DISTRICT, TEXAS 10/08 SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS CONSISTING OF: $10,000M SERIES 201B $ 9,361M REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012A MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas Day of Sale: 10/10 CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NEW YORK WEEK OF 16,630 /A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 10/08 MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis Day of Sale: 10/10 CALIFORNIA EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 12,850 Baa3/BBB-/ AUTHORITY 10/08 CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF THE ARTS, REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: Wedbush Securities Inc., San Francisco Day of Sale: 10/11 ESSEX COUNTY IMPROVEMENT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 12,740 // ESSEX COUNTY, NEW JERSEY 10/08 CONSISTING OF: $10,625M COUNTY OF ESSEX GENERAL OBLIGATION GUARANTEED LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012 $ 2,115M COUNTY OF ESSEX GENERAL OBLIGATION LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 10/11 INDIANA COUNTY MUNICIPAL SERVICES WEEK OF 10,860 // AUTHORITY, PENNSYLVANIA 10/08 CONSISTING OF: $10,600M REVENUE BONDS 2012A $ 260M TAXABLE REVENUE BONDS 2012B MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh REMARK: AA- STABLE S&P INSURED BY GTY RATING BBB+ STABLE S&P UNDERLYING RATING CITY OF SUGAR LAND, TEXAS WEEK OF 10,730 /AAA/AAA GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 10/08 MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2025 Day of Sale: 10/09 BIG SPRING SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,995 /AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 10/08 SERIES OF 2012 **************BANK QUALIFIED******* MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2023 Day of Sale: 10/09 BOROUGH OF CAMP HILL, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 9,740 // MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh Day of Sale: 10/10 CITY OF SUGAR LAND WEEK OF 9,540 NAF/AA+/AA+ (FORT BEND COUNTY, TEXAS) 10/08 WATERWORKS AND SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012A ********NOT BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2013-2030 Day of Sale: 10/09 WALLER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,285 A1/NAF/NAF (WALLER AND HARRIS COUNTIES, TEXAS) 10/08 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012 **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2013-2027 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: CABS: 2013 Day of Sale: 10/09 MARSHFIELD UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,890 // WISCONSIN GENERAL OBLIGATION 10/08 REFUNDING MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 10/08 BELL COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 8,380 /AA+/ LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 10/08 ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2026 Day of Sale: 10/11 SANTA FE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,110 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 10/08 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012 ***********BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas Day of Sale: 10/09 HAMILTON LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,000 /AA/ OHIO GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 10/08 BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis INSURANCE: OHIO SCHOOL DISTRICT CR ENHANC Day of Sale: 10/09 GRAHAM LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO WEEK OF 7,925 // *************BANK QUALIFIED******** 10/08 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2012-2028 Day of Sale: 10/10 PAULDING COUNTY, GEORGIA WEEK OF 7,000 Aa2/AA/ IBA TAX-EXEMPT REFUNDING REVENUE 10/08 BONDS MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2023 Day of Sale: 10/09 PLUMAS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 6,425 // CALIFORNIA 10/08 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION REFUNDING MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2027 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: A S&P Underlying Day of Sale: 10/11 RANKIN ROAD WEST MUD, TEXAS WEEK OF 6,330 // UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 10/08 BONDS BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2030 WEST ALLEGHENY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,230 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 10/08 SERIES B OF 2012 *********NOT BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2019 Day of Sale: 10/10 RAVENNA, OHIO LIMITED TAX GENERAL WEEK OF 6,000 // OBLIGATION BONDS 10/08 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 10/10 CHRISTIAN COUNTY, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 5,290 /A+/ TAYLORVILLE COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL 10/08 DISTRICT #3 BONDS $3,375M SERIES A TAXABLE REFUNDING $2,045M SERIES B REFUNDING MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 10/09 DONA ANA COUNTY, NEW MEXICO WEEK OF 5,000 /A+/ GROSS RECEIPT TAX REFUNDING REVENUE 10/08 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2028 Day of Sale: 10/09 PENNFIELD SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN 2012 WEEK OF 4,465 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 10/08 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 10/09 LAKE COUNTY TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL WEEK OF 3,190 Aa3// DISTRICT 126, ILLINOIS 10/08 GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX DEBT CERTIFICATES **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2021 Day of Sale: 10/10 MARION, KANSAS GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 2,235 // REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS 10/08 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 10/08 OREGON SCHOOL BOARDS ASSOCIATION WEEK OF 1,329 // FLEXFUND PROGRAM 10/08 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2013-2032 Day of Sale: 10/11 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 6,985,600 (in 000's)