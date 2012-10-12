FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch: new accounting guidelines could push up Q3 U.S. bank TDRs
#Market News
October 12, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: new accounting guidelines could push up Q3 U.S. bank TDRs

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Oct 12 - New guidelines for the treatment of restructured loans on banks'
financial statements will likely drive third-quarter net chargeoffs (NCOs) and
nonperforming assets (NPAs) higher. While reporting changes may increase
troubled debt restructuring (TDR) balances for some U.S. banks, Fitch believes
banks have already boosted reserves to a level where the overall impact will be
manageable.

In its most recent bank accounting standards publication, the Office of the 
Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) indicated that banks should classify mortgages
and other loans discharged by troubled borrowers in bankruptcy as TDRs. The OCC 
staff guidelines state that affected banks should charge off "the excess of the 
loan's carrying amount over the fair value of the collateral as uncollectible." 
The remaining balance of the loan would then be placed into non-accrual status.

The OCC document makes clear that loans discharged in bankruptcy should continue
to be reported as loans, rather than other real estate owned (OREO), since 
physical possession of the collateral would not be taken after the borrower's 
obligation has been discharged by the court.  Such a loan would be considered a 
TDR, since a restructuring in the form of a concession to the borrower has taken
place.

As a result of these changes, we expect some U.S. banks to boost NCOs and NPAs 
related to TDRs when third-quarter results are released. This guidance is 
applicable to national banks regulated by the OCC. Further, as accruing TDRs are
included in Fitch-calculated nonperforming asset ratios, this could lead to some
distortions in comparability between asset quality ratios among banks.

Investors should be careful not to view increases in TDR-related chargeoffs as 
fundamentally at odds with the broader pattern of asset quality improvement in 
U.S. banks' mortgage books. We view these prospective losses as reflections of 
accounting clarifications rather than economically significant changes. Loan 
loss reserves will likely be adequate to cover increases in NCOs. Based on the 
most recent industry data, there is $106.8 billion of TDRs outstanding as of 
June 30, 2012.

We believe this change affects a relatively small segment of loans, as it 
pertains to borrowers in bankruptcy. Furthermore, Fitch has attempted to build 
appropriate forecasts of TDR growth into our bank analysis. These views stems 
from research presented in two previous special reports: "Troubled Debt 
Restructurings: First Look at New Re-Default Rates and Disclosures," dated Dec. 
9, 2011; and "Troubled Debt Restructurings Expected to Rise in New Accounting 
Guidance," dated May 16, 2011.  We would not expect the new charges to represent
a significant credit quality or ratings driver. To the extent that some banks 
may report unusually large TDR-related charges, we may adjust our views of risk 
and asset quality. 


The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market 
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. 
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.

Applicable Criteria and

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
