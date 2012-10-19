FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exxon repairing HLS crude line following oil sheen in Louisiana
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 19, 2012 / 6:50 PM / 5 years ago

Exxon repairing HLS crude line following oil sheen in Louisiana

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil Pipeline Company said on
Friday it shut down a 12-inch pipeline carrying crude after it
found an oil sheen in the water near Barataria Bay, Louisiana. 
    Exxon said it shut down the pipeline for repair but
plans to resume its operations later on Friday. 
    Exxon is working with regulators at the site of a "very
light sheen which was limited to the immediate area," company
spokeswoman Amber Gardner said in an email. 
    The Empire-to-Raceland pipeline carries Heavy Louisiana
Sweet crude, Gardner said. She did not provide details on what
caused the oil sheen.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.