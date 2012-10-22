Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and FHLB 2012 note calendar

Oct 22(Reuters) - The following are scheduled sales announcement dates for potential Freddie Mac reference, Fannie Mae benchmark and FHLB global notes for 2012. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said on each announcement date it will provide the maturity date and dealer syndicate, and that it may forgo any scheduled monthly issuance. FHLB said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance and will provide the specific maturity and size of the offering on the announcement dates. In addition, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will sell bills each week. *Issue has been priced AGENCY TYPE OF DEBT AMOUNT ANNOUNCEMENT/PRICING SETTLEMENT OCTOBER: Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA October 25/NA NA NOVEMBER: FHLB Global notes NA November 8/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA November 13/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA November 19/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA November 29/NA NA DECEMBER FHLB Global notes NA December 3/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA December 12/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA December 17/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA December 20/NA NA