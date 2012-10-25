FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch cuts West Penn Allegheny Health, Pa. revs to 'CCC'
October 25, 2012 / 5:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch cuts West Penn Allegheny Health, Pa. revs to 'CCC'

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Oct 25 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded West Penn Allegheny Health System's
(WPAHS) approximately $737 million series 2007A health system revenue bonds
issued by the Allegheny County Hospital Development Authority outstanding debt
to 'CCC' from 'B+'. The rating is removed from Rating Watch Negative.

SECURITY
Security comprises a pledge of gross revenues, a mortgage on the system hospital
facilities and a debt service reserve fund.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

AFFILIATION UNCERTAINTY RAISES RESTRUCTURING POSSIBILITY: The downgrade to 'CCC'
reflects the increased possibility of a debt restructuring, coupled with and
arising from heightened uncertainty about the progress of WPAHS's affiliation
with insurer Highmark, Inc. The previous rating was predicated on the expected
benefits of the affiliation agreement, which offset WPAHS's extremely poor
liquidity, coverage and profitability metrics. The hospital's recent notice to
Highmark terminating the affiliation agreement and its stated intention to
pursue other affiliation opportunities at best signal an elevated and material
possibility that the Highmark affiliation will not close by the April 30, 2013
implementation deadline, leaving WPAHS with limited options for addressing its
precarious financial situation.

CREDIT SUMMARY
On June 21, 2012 Fitch affirmed the 'B+' rating on WPAHS's series 2007A revenues
bonds and revised the Outlook to Stable in large part based on the continuing
progress of the affiliation with Highmark. In our commentary, however, we noted
that 'WPAHS's viability hinges on the successful execution of the affiliation
with Highmark. If the affiliation agreement is not finalized, a multi-notch
negative rating action is likely to occur.' On Sept. 28, 2012 Fitch placed the
'B+' rating on Rating Watch Negative in response to WPAHS's announcement that it
had notified Highmark that 'the System is released from its obligation under the
Affiliation Agreement signed by the two companies in Nov 2011.' Both parties
have initiated litigation, and it is unknown whether the agreement will be
upheld, whether WPAHS will be allowed to pursue other partners, and how certain
funds advanced to WPAHS by Highmark will be treated.

Notwithstanding the uncertainty, Fitch believes that debt restructuring is now a
greater possibility than it was several months ago based both on public
statements from WPAHS and Highmark, and on the weakness of WPAHS's financial
profile. In its public statement, WPAHS cited as a primary factor for
terminating the agreement that "Highmark has specifically demanded, among other
things, that WPAHS restructure through bankruptcy." Although denying the
allegation, Highmark has identified debt restructuring as an option to be
considered in the process of completing the affiliation.

Although the rating is removed from Rating Watch, the credit situation remains
volatile and dependent on the outcome of litigation, the involvement of
government entities, the release of financial information by WPAHS, and the
possible resumption of discussions between WPAHS and Highmark. Fitch will
monitor developments, including the release of audited and unaudited financial
and operating results, and will take rating action as appropriate.


Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

