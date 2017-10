DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

Oct 25 () - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ------------ STATE OF CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 400,000 Aa3/AA/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 10/29 $180,000M TAX-EXEMPT GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS (2012 SERIES G) $220,000M TAXABLE FIXED-RATE GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York Day of Sale: 10/30 UTAH TRANSIT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 296,825 // SUBORDINATED SALES TAX REVENUE AND 10/29 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York Day of Sale: 10/30 CALIFORNIA HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 278,835 A1/A+/AA- FINANCE AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 10/29 CITY OF HOPE SERIES 2012A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York EAST BAY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 275,000 Aa1/AAA/AA+ DISTRICT 10/29 WATER SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York Day of Sale: 10/30 STATE PUBLIC SCHOOL BUILDING WEEK OF 269,000 Aa3/AA/ AUTHORITY - SCHOOL LEASE REVENUE 10/29 BONDS PENNSYLVANIA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2032 Day of Sale: 10/30 STATE OF WISCONSIN WEEK OF 251,260 Aa3/AA-/AA- GENERAL FUND ANNUAL APPROPRIATION 10/29 EXP/EXP/EXP REFUNDING BONDS (TAXABLE) MGR: Jefferies & Company, Inc., New York REMARK: INDICATIONS: 10/29 Day of Sale: 10/30 INDIANA FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 179,715 NR/A-/A- REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012 10/29 MGR: Ziegler, Chicago Day of Sale: 11/01 COVANTA ENERGY CORPORATION WEEK OF 170,000 Ba2/BB-/BB MASSACHUSETTS IFA 10/29 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 11/01 COVANTA ENERGY CORPORATION WEEK OF 165,000 Ba2/BB-/BB NEW YORK IFA 10/29 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 11/01 THE CENTRAL UTAH WATER CONSERVANCY WEEK OF 130,825 /AA+/AA+ DISTRICT WATER REVENUE BONDS 10/29 SERIES 2012C MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 10/30 DALLAS AREA RAPID TRANSIT, TEXAS WEEK OF 128,315 Aa2/AA+/ SENIOR LIEN SALES TAX REVENUES BOND 10/29 SERIES 2012 MGR: Loop Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 10/31 TRIBOROUGH BRIDGE AND TUNNEL WEEK OF 124,425 Aa3/AA-/AA- AUTHORITY (MTA BRIDGES AND TUNNELS) 10/29 GENERAL REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2009A-1 MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York REMARK: ROP Monday October 29 Day of Sale: 10/30 THE TRUST FOR CULTURAL RESOURCES WEEK OF 112,515 Aa3/AA-/NR OF THE CITY OF NEW YORK REVENUE 10/29 BONDS SERIES 2012 (WILDLIFE CONSERVATION SOCIETY) MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York PLAZA METROPOLITAN DISTRICT NO. 1 WEEK OF 109,300 /BBB/BBB- IN THE CITY OF LAKEWOOD, COLORADO 10/29 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2012-2040 MICHIGAN FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 108,805 Baa2/A-/NR HOSPITAL REVENUE & REFUNDING BONDS 10/29 CRITTENTON HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER SERIES 2012A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York HOSPITAL AUTHORITY NO. 1 REVENUE WEEK OF 105,000 // REFUNDING GREAT PLAINS REGIONAL 10/29 NEBRASKA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2042 Day of Sale: 11/01 SACRAMENTO REGIONAL TRANSPORT WEEK OF 86,000 A2/A-/ DISTRICT FAREBOX REVENUE BONDS 10/29 CALIFORNIA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2013-2032 TERM: 2037, 2042 Day of Sale: 10/31 HIGHLINE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 401, WEEK OF 82,215 // WASHINGTON 10/29 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, 2012B MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2013-2025 Day of Sale: 10/31 SOUTH DAKOTA HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 75,000 Aa1/AAA/ AUTHORITY 10/29 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 10/29 Day of Sale: 10/30 CALIFORNIA INFRASTRUCTURE AND WEEK OF 68,665 Aaa/AAA/ ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT BANK 10/29 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 10/30 RHODE ISLAND CLEAN WATER FINANCE WEEK OF 65,105 // AGENCY 10/29 WATER POLLUTION CONTROL REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012B MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 10/30 WASHINGTON HEALTH CARE FACILITIES WEEK OF 60,000 A1/AA-/AA- AUTHORITY 10/29 REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012A MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York TERM: 2046 Day of Sale: 10/30 SNOHOMISH PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT WEEK OF 58,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- WASHINGTON 10/29 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: 15-17, 20-22, 25-28 Day of Sale: 10/30 VIRGINIA RESOURCES AUTHORITY WEEK OF 53,000 Aa2// COMMONWEALTH 10/29 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York TERM: 2041 CABS: 2029-2036 REMARK: TAXABLE: 29 Day of Sale: 10/31 HAMILTON HEALTH CARE SYSTEM WEEK OF 50,000 /A+/ GEORGIA 10/29 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 10/31 EAST BAY MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT WEEK OF 49,980 Aa1/AAA/AA+ (ALAMEDA AND CONTRA COSTA COUNTIES 10/29 CALIFORNIA) WATER SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE COLORADO WEEK OF 47,825 // SCHOOL OF MINES 10/29 INSTITUTIONAL ENTERPRISE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012B MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York Day of Sale: 11/01 ILLINOIS HOUSING AND DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 40,000 NR/NR/AAA AUTHORITY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS, 10/29 SERIES 2012 (MBS PASS-THROUGH PROGRAM) FEDERALLY TAXABLE MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 10/31 H LEE MOFFITT CANCER AND RESEARCH WEEK OF 36,000 A3/A-/ FLORIDA 10/29 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 10/30 CHEROKEE COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM WEEK OF 36,000 Aa1/AA+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 10/29 GEORGIA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2018-2029 TERM: 2033 BERKS COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 30,920 Aa1// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, (TAXABLE) 10/29 SERIES OF 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2023 TERM: 2027, 2032, 2037 Day of Sale: 10/30 HARNETT COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 30,000 A1/A+/ MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 10/29 LAFAYETTE PARISH SCHOOL BOARD, WEEK OF 30,000 Aa2/AA-/ LOUISIANA 10/29 LIMITED TAX REVENUE BONDS MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2032 Day of Sale: 11/01 STATE OF OHIO HIGHER EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 30,000 Aa1/AA-/ FACILITY REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 10/29 (CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY PROJECT) 2012 SERIES MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York Day of Sale: 10/31 CITY OF AKRON, OHIO WEEK OF 30,000 // INCOME TAX REVENUE BONDS 10/29 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 10/30 PORT OF VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 29,935 // LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 10/29 REFUNDING BONDS, 201B (TAXABLE) MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2013-2028 Day of Sale: 11/01 JACKSON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI WEEK OF 28,610 /AA-/ CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION SERIES 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 10/31 COUNTY OF HAMILTON COUNTY, OHIO WEEK OF 28,420 NR/BBB/ LIFE ENRICHING COMMUNITIES 10/29 HEALTHCARE FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago SERIAL: 2014-2023 TERM: 2032, 2042, 2046 Day of Sale: 11/01 CITY OF DAYTON, OHIO WEEK OF 24,995 Aa3/A+/ SPECIAL OBLIGATION ECONOMIC 10/29 DEVELOPMENT REFUNDING REVENUE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 10/31 HAMMOND MULTI-SCHOOL BUILDING WEEK OF 24,700 // CORPORATION REFUNDING 10/29 MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2013-2027 REMARK: S&P AA+ Program Rating (A- Under) Day of Sale: 10/31 VAL VERDE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 23,000 /SP-1+/ 2012- 13 TRAN SERIES A 10/29 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 10/30 MADISON COUNTY HOSPITAL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 22,540 MIG 2// FLORIDA 10/29 HOSPITAL REVENUE BONDS ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis TERM: 2014 Day of Sale: 11/01 LEXINGTON-FAYETTE URBAN COUNTY WEEK OF 20,000 Aa2/AA/NR AIRPORT BOARD, KENTUCKY CONSISTING 10/29 OF: $6,200M GENERAL AIRPORT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, 2012 SERIES A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York CITY OF BOISE, IDAHO WEEK OF 15,410 A1/A+/ AIRPORT REVENUE BONDS 10/29 ***********NON-AMT************** MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2032 Day of Sale: 10/30 CITY OF PORT ST.LUCIE, FLORIDA WEEK OF 15,095 Aa3// SPECIAL ASSESSMENT REFUNDING BONDS 10/29 SERIES 2012A (TESORO SPECIAL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 11/01 HICKSVILLE UNION FREE SCHOOL WEEK OF 14,385 // DISTRICT NASSAU COUNTY, NEW YORK 10/29 GENERAL OBLIGATIONS SCHOOL DISTRICT REFUNDING SERIAL BONDS, 2012 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 11/01 BARROW COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 14,155 Aa1/AA+/ GEORGIA 10/29 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2018-2027 REMARK: UNDERLYING RATINGS: AA2/A+ Day of Sale: 10/30 CLARK TOWNSHIP BOARD OF EDUCATION WEEK OF 14,075 // UNION COUNTY, NEW JERSEY 10/29 REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 10/31 TOWN OF HAMDEN, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 13,975 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND 10/29 ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis TERM: 2013 Day of Sale: 10/31 UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 11,000 Aa2/AA+/ 2012 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 10/29 SERIES B, CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 11/01 DINUBA FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 10,735 /A-/ CALIFORNIA LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING 10/29 PUBLIC WORKS PROJECT MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2038 Day of Sale: 10/31 CITY OF AKRON, OHIO WEEK OF 10,000 // INCOME TAX REVENUE NOTES 10/29 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 10/30 MIFFLIN COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,800 /A/ MIFFLIN COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 10/29 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, (LIMITED TAX) SERIES OF 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2032 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 11/01 PALMDALE, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 9,200 // LEASE REVENUE 2012 10/29 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 10/30 PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,200 /AA/ LANCASTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 10/29 GENERAL OBLIGATION (LIMITED TAX) SERIES OF 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2022 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 10/30 CITY OF AKRON, OHIO WEEK OF 9,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX 10/29 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 11/01 MOUNTAIN BROOK CITY BOARD OF WEEK OF 8,950 Aa1// EDUCATION, ALABAMA 10/29 SPECIAL TAX SCHOOL WARRANTS *********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2032 Day of Sale: 10/30 ELIZABETH FORWARD SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,655 // ALLEGHENY COUNTY,PENNSYLVANIA 10/29 $5,855 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES A OF 2012 $2,800M GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES B OF 2012 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 10/30 NEW CASTLE-HENRY COUNTY LIBRARY WEEK OF 8,395 /A+/ BUILDING CORPORATION, AD VALOREM 10/29 PROPERTY TAX MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2013-2024 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 10/30 CITY OF DINUBA, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 8,075 /A-/ WASTEWATER REVENUE REFUNDING 10/29 MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. Day of Sale: 10/31 UNIVERSITY PLACE LIMITED TAX WEEK OF 7,880 /A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 10/29 SERIES B WASHINGTON MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 11/01 CAMDEN COUNTY IMPROVEMENT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 7,000 // COUNTY GUARANTEED OPEN SPACE TRUST 10/29 FUND REVENUE BONDS NEW JERSEY MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York Day of Sale: 11/01 CAMDEN COUNTY IMPROVEMENT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 7,000 // COUNTY GUARANTEED LOAN REVENUE BDS 10/29 NEW JERSEY MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: TE: 20-24 TAXABLE: 14-16 Day of Sale: 11/01 UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,000 Aa2/AA+/ 2012 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 10/29 SERIES A, CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2026 Day of Sale: 11/01 CHISHOLM CREEK WATER & WASTEWATER WEEK OF 6,865 // REFUNDING REVENUE 10/29 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2032 Day of Sale: 11/01 UNIVERSITY PLACE LIMITED TAX WEEK OF 6,250 /A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 10/29 SERIES A WASHINGTON MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 11/01 TOWN OF HILLSBOROUGH WEEK OF 6,175 /AA-/ SOMERSET COUNTY, NEW JERSEY 10/29 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 10/31 NORTH TEXAS MUNI WATER DISTRICT, WEEK OF 6,030 Baa1/BBB/ TEXAS 10/29 SABINE CREEK REGIONAL WASTEWATER SYSTEM, REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2023 LAGO VISTA TESSERA LAKE TRAVIS WEEK OF 4,800 // PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT 1 10/29 ASSESSMENT MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 10/31 CITY OF SELMA, TEXAS WEEK OF 4,750 // A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE 10/29 STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN BEXAR, GUADALUPE AND COMAL COUNTIES 2,500M COMBINATION TAX AND LIMITED PLEDGE REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION SERIES 2012 $2,250 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: Frost Bank, San Antonio SERIAL: 2013-2023 Day of Sale: 10/31 BILLINGS MONTANA GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 4,435 Aa2/NR/ REFUNDING 2012A 10/29 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2024 Day of Sale: 10/29 MARYLAND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 4,300 Aaa// ADMINISTRATION 10/29 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 10/30 WEST HARVEY-DIXMOOR SCHOOL WEEK OF 3,990 // DISTRICT #147, ILLINOIS 10/29 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS $2,000M - SERIES A - BANK QUALIFIED $2,990M - SERIES B - TAXABLE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 11/01 BEACHWOOD CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,200 // OHIO 10/29 REFUNDING BONDS BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 10/31 LIBERTY EYLAU INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 2,920 /A+/ DISTRICT TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX 10/29 SCHOOL BUILDING AND REFUNDING MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2032 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 10/30 PASEO DEL ESTE MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 2,750 /BBB+/ DISTRICT NO. 10, TEXAS 10/29 EL PASO COUNTY UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS ********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2017-2033 TERM: 2013 Day of Sale: 10/29 BEAN STATION UTILITY DISTRICT OF WEEK OF 1,540 A3// GRAINGER COUNTY, TENNESSEE 10/29 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 10/31 STREAMWOOD PARK DISTRICT, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 1,440 NR/NR/ GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX 10/29 PARK BONDS ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2014 Day of Sale: 10/30 BREMEN PUBLIC SCHOOLS, TAXABLE WEEK OF 1,325 /AA+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION PENSION 10/29 REFUNDING BONDS OF 2012 MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2013-2023 Day of Sale: 11/01 TOWN OF FOXFIELD, COLORADO WEEK OF 1,205 /A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 10/29 SERIES 2012 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2013-2017 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 4,546,690 (in 000's)