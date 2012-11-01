FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 1, 2012 / 6:41 PM / 5 years ago

Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac 2012 bill sale calendar

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The following is a list of scheduled U.S. agency bill
sales from Fannie Mae 
 and Freddie Mac for 2012.             
    Freddie Mac said 3-month and 6-month bills will be auctioned every week. In 
 
addition, 1-month and 12-month auctions are optional each week.              
    Fannie Mae said 3-month, 6-month and 1-year may be auctioned on a weekly 
basis and it has the option to skip any bill auction. If it elects not to issue 
a scheduled offering, it will provide notice of its decision either prior to or 
on the scheduled announcement date.              
    *=Bills have been priced              
    NA=Not Available.              
    Settlement dates will be specified on deal announcement days              
AGENCY        TYPE OF BILLS             ANNOUNCEMENT  PRICING    SETTLEMENT   
OCTOBER ISSUES:                             
*Fannie Mae   3-month/6-month           Oct 29         Oct 31    Oct 31-Nov 1
                             
NOVEMBER ISSUES:                             
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Nov 5          Nov 5        NA  
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Nov 5          Nov 7        NA  
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Nov 13         Nov 13       NA  
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Nov 13         Nov 14       NA  
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Nov 19         Nov 19       NA  
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Nov 19         Nov 21       NA  
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Nov 26         Nov 26       NA  
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Nov 26         Nov 28       NA  
                             
DECEMBER ISSUES:                             
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 3          Dec 3        NA  
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Dec 3          Dec 5        NA  
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 10         Dec 10       NA  
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Dec 10         Dec 12       NA          
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 17         Dec 17       NA          
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Dec 17         Dec 19       NA          
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 24         Dec 24       NA          
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Dec 24         Dec 26       NA

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
