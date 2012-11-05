FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Argentina ratings to 'B-', outlook is negative
#Market News
November 5, 2012

TEXT-S&P cuts Argentina ratings to 'B-', outlook is negative

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Nov 5 -    (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
     -- On Oct. 26, the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the 
ruling by a District Court in New York on the effect of the equal treatment 
provision in the terms of certain Argentinean bonds.
     -- This, along with recent events, including the payment in local 
currency of a provincial bond denominated in U.S. dollars and the blocking of 
an Argentinean Navy ship in Ghana by holders of defaulted sovereign debt, 
highlight the increasing challenges the government will likely continue to 
face to design its economic and debt management policy. 
     -- We are lowering our unsolicited ratings on the Republic of Argentina 
to 'B-' from 'B' to reflect our view of these risks.
     -- The outlook is negative, reflecting the risks we believe Argentina 
will likely continue to face to withstand pressures on its external liquidity.

Rating Action
As we previously announced on Oct. 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings 
Services lowered its unsolicited long-term sovereign credit ratings on the 
Republic of Argentina to 'B-' from 'B'. The outlook on the long-term ratings 
is negative. We also lowered our transfer and convertibility assessment on 
Argentina to 'B-' from 'B'.

Rationale
The downgrade reflects our view that the government of Argentina could face 
increasing debt management risks. This follows the ruling by the Second 
Circuit Court of Appeals of the U.S. affirming the judgment of the New York 
District Court granting summary judgment to plaintiffs on their claims for 
breach of an equal treatment provision in the terms of the bonds. This ruling 
could effectively increase Argentina's liabilities and the government's debt 
service. In addition, we consider that recent negative events highlight the 
increasing challenges the government of Argentina will likely continue to face 
to define its economic policy management and financial program over the near 
term. These events include the payment in local currency of a province 
liability denominated in U.S. dollars issued under Argentinean law and the 
blocking of a navy ship in Ghana by litigants from the 2001 sovereign default. 

Although we don't expect the Appeal Court rule in New York to have an 
immediate impact on debt service because the procedure for implementing the 
equal treatment provision has not yet been defined, it will make it more 
difficult for Argentina to normalize its relationship with private, bilateral, 
and multilateral lenders. Argentina has now been in default with Paris Club 
lenders for 11 years.

Our rating on Argentina is also based on our view that policies enacted since 
the October 2011 presidential elections could, over time, increase the risk of 
a deterioration in the country's macroeconomic framework, put pressure on its 
external liquidity, and weaken its medium-term growth prospects. These 
policies include rising restrictions on international trade and access to 
foreign currency, a modification to the Central Bank charter, and growing 
public-sector intervention into different sectors of the economy. 

We believe that these actions could exacerbate the existing weaknesses in 
Argentina's economy, including high inflation (which continues to appreciate 
Argentina's real exchange rate) and increasingly rigid government 
expenditures, and result in a deteriorating medium-term fiscal outlook and 
investment conditions. We expect real GDP to expand about 1.5% in 2012.

Although Argentina had $45.3 billion of international reserves at the end of 
September 2012, equal to five months of current account payments, we see risks 
to the nation's external liquidity over the medium term. The combination of a 
weak global economy, growing uncertainty from both foreign and local market 
participants, and restricted access to foreign financing could, over time, 
raise the risk of a loss of external liquidity.

High inflation contributed to a decrease in the real value of government local 
currency debt over the past five years. That, along with balanced budgets or 
small deficits until 2011 and rapid GDP growth, led to a decline in debt 
versus GDP since 2007. Argentina's gross general government debt is falling 
toward 39% of GDP at the end of 2012 from 60% in 2007. The central government 
relies on public-sector entities to refinance maturing market debt, a policy 
that has moderated its rollover risk. In addition, principle payments on 
capital market debt are expected to decrease significantly in 2013. However, 
the government will still need to service a significant payment on the GDP 
warrants bond on Dec. 15, 2012, for a combination of US$2.8 billion 
denominated in U.S. dollars and US$834 million denominated in Argentinean 
pesos. After that, we expect external debt payments with private creditors 
(excluding multilateral and bilateral entities) to fall from $7.0 billion in 
2012 (about 1.4% of GDP) to $4.0 billion in 2013 (0.7% of GDP) and $2.0 
billion in 2014 (0.3% of GDP). We assume government agencies will continue to 
cover financing for budget deficits.

Outlook
The negative outlook indicates at least a one-in-three chance of a downgrade 
over the next 12 months. We could consider lowering our ratings as a result of 
increasing risks on external debt payments stemming from the legal actions 
against Argentina in international courts; a worsening external position, 
mostly likely from financial outflows; or additional policy actions that 
exacerbate political polarization and further diminish Argentina's growth 
prospects. On the other hand, the ratings could stabilize if we see that the 
government takes actions that restore investor confidence about the economy's 
medium-term prospects (on the monetary or structural front) and, thus, reduce 
uncertainty about its external liquidity position.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Argentina (Republic of), Oct. 17, 2012
     -- Financial Repression Would Hurt The Highest-Rated Sovereigns, But Help 
Those At The Bottom, Aug. 30, 2012 
     -- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011 
     -- Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility Assessments, May 
18, 2009 
     -- Introduction Of Sovereign Recovery Ratings, June 14, 2007

Ratings List

Downgraded
                              To                From
Republic of Argentina
 Sovereign Credit Rating      B-/Negative/B     B/Negative/B 
 T&C Assessment               B-                B


This unsolicited rating(s) was initiated by Standard & Poor's. It may be based 
solely on publicly available information and may or may not involve the 
participation of the issuer. Standard & Poor's has used information from 
sources believed to be reliable based on standards established in our Credit 
Ratings Information and Data Policy but does not guarantee the accuracy, 
adequacy, or completeness of any information used.

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
