Abbott pharma spinoff completes record $14.7bn debt sale
November 5, 2012 / 10:05 PM / in 5 years

Abbott pharma spinoff completes record $14.7bn debt sale

Christopher Reich, Andrea Johnson

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 5 (IFR) - Abbott’s new pharmaceuticals business AbbVie Inc completed the biggest ever dollar-denominated debt issue in the US high-grade market on Monday, raising $14.7 billion in a six-part deal.

AbbVie, which will house Abbott’s proprietary pharmaceuticals business as part of the company’s plan to split into two, sold notes with maturities ranging from three-year to 30-year notes.

The “old” Abbott will focus on the company’s medical devices, diagnostics and nutritional product businesses.

