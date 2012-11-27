FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and FHLB 2012 and 2013 note calendar
November 27, 2012 / 8:41 PM / 5 years ago

Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and FHLB 2012 and 2013 note calendar

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - The following are scheduled sales announcement dates for
potential Freddie Mac reference notes for 2012 and 2013, and Fannie
Mae benchmark and FHLB global notes for 2012.           
    Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said the dates below are windows of optional     
note issuance. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said on each announcement date it will
provide the maturity date and dealer syndicate, and that it may forgo any       
 
scheduled monthly issuance.           
    FHLB said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance and will    
provide the specific maturity and size of the offering on the announcement      
 
dates.           
    In addition, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will sell bills each week.
*Issue has been priced
AGENCY       TYPE OF DEBT          AMOUNT    ANNOUNCEMENT/PRICING  SETTLEMENT   
NOVEMBER:                
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        November 29/NA        NA 
                
DECEMBER                
FHLB         Global notes           NA        December 3/NA         NA 
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        December 12/NA        NA 
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        December 17/NA        NA 
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        December 20/NA        NA     

JANUARY
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        January 15/NA         NA  
   
FEBRUARY
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        February 5/NA         NA
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        February 25/NA        NA

MARCH
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        March 5/NA            NA

APRIL
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        April 2/NA            NA         
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        April 25/NA           NA
    
MAY
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        May 21/NA             NA
    
JUNE
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        June 20/NA            NA
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        June 27/NA            NA
    
JULY
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        July 25/NA            NA
    
AUGUST
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        August 13/NA          NA
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        August 29/NA          NA
    
SEPTEMBER
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        September 19/NA       NA
    
OCTOBER
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        October 9/NA          NA         
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        October 24/NA         NA

NOVEMBER
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        November 19/NA        NA
    
DECEMBER
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        December 16/NA        NA
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        December 19/NA        NA

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
