TEXT-S&P affirms Russia's Atomic Energy Power ratings
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico's power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
#Market News
November 29, 2012 / 3:36 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms Russia's Atomic Energy Power ratings

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

Overview
     -- The ratings on Russia-based Atomic Energy Power Corp. (AtomEnergoProm) 
reflect our view that there's a very high likelihood that the company's 
ultimate owner, the Russian government, would provide timely and sufficient 
extraordinary support to AtomEnergoProm if necessary.
     -- We continue to assess the company's stand-alone credit profile at 
'bb', underpinned by state ongoing government support. 
     -- We are affirming our 'BBB/A-2' long- and short-term ratings and 
'ruAAA' Russia national scale ratings on AtomEnergoProm.
     -- The stable outlook on AtomEnergoProm reflects the outlook on the 
Russian Federation, and our expectation that the Russian government will 
continue to provide substantial ongoing support to AtomEnergoProm.

Rating Action
On Nov. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB/A-2' 
long- and short-term issuer credit ratings and 'ruAAA' Russia national scale 
rating on Russian state-owned nuclear vertically integrated civil monopoly 
Atomic Energy Power Corp. (JSC) (AtomEnergoProm). The outlook is stable.

Rationale
The ratings on AtomEnergoProm reflect our expectation that there's a "very 
high" likelihood that the Russian government would provide timely and 
sufficient extraordinary support to AtomEnergoProm in the event of financial 
distress. The ratings also take into account our assessment of 
AtomEnergoProm's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'bb'. 

We consider that the company benefits from a vertically integrated business 
model and a secure monopoly over the civil nuclear segment in the Russian 
Federation (foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-2; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; 
Russia national scale 'ruAAA'). AtomEnergoProm is a holding company and 100% 
subsidiary of State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom (Rosatom; not rated).

We consider AtomEnergoProm to be a government-related entity (GRE) under our 
criteria. In accordance with our criteria for rating GREs, our view of the 
"very high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our 
assessment of AtomEnergoProm's:
"Very important" role for the government. Given that it manages the country's 
civil nuclear industry assets, including nuclear power station construction 
and operations that provide 16.6% of all electricity output in Russia, 
AtomEnergoProm is very important to the Russian economy. It also manages 
uranium extraction (9%-12% of the global market according to different 
estimates) and enrichment, as well as fuel production (17% globally) across 
the full cycle. AtomEnergoProm employs about 138,000 people. 
"Very strong" link with the Russian government. As specified in legislation, 
the Russian government wholly owns AtomEnergoProm through Rosatom, a state 
corporation. The privatization of major nuclear assets is not on the agenda, 
and such a move would require legislative amendments. The company's activities 
are closely monitored by the government. 
 
Our base-case assumptions include continually strong, ongoing state support 
for AtomEnergoProm in the form of equity injections, at least until 2015-2020. 
In addition, the profitability of AtomEnergoProm's electricity generation, at 
around 40%, is higher than most Russian peers' and will likely remain so in 
the next two-three years. Margins might further improve in 2013 if regulatory 
control of retail electricity prices were to loosen. Though downward 
regulatory pressure resulted in flat revenues in 2011, we expect a modest 
5%-6% increase in 2012, and results might turn slightly more positive from 
next year. We expect an increase in 2013 in revenues of about 15% to Russian 
ruble (RUB)470 billion, with EBITDA of RUB160 billion.

We believe that uncertainty and volatility in the post-Fukushima uranium 
market has only had a modest impact on AtomEnergoProm. First, the company has 
been actively building new nuclear power generation units in Russia (nine 
units are currently under construction), with plans to increase the nuclear 
installed capacity from 25GW to 32.7GW by 2020. Second, the company's business 
risk profile is supported by the long-term nature of the agreements for 
uranium enrichment services and fuel supplies. Furthermore, the long-term 
prospects in these segments look relatively strong, with new reactor builds 
contracted in India, China, Turkey, Belarus, Bangladesh, and Vietnam. We 
anticipate that the company will keep its solid market position in the 
construction of nuclear power stations, uranium extraction, conversion, and 
enrichment, as well as in fuel assembly production, supported by a favorable 
growth outlook for the Russian nuclear industry and the company's foreign 
operations.

AtomEnergoProm has an ambitious capital expenditure program, in our view, 
which will likely result in heavily negative free operating cash flow and only 
gradual debt accumulation in 2012-2015, due to substantial state funding. The 
company has indicated it intends to spend about RUB200 billion-RUB300 billion 
yearly on the program. However, it expects the state to finance about 25%-30% 
of its capital spending during this period via capital injections, and we 
expect that the actual extent of the company's capital spending will depend on 
availability of these injections.

Under our base-case, we project AtomEnergoProm's leverage (debt-to-EBITDA 
ratio) will remain lower than 2.5x over the next three years, which we regard 
as commensurate with the ratings despite the investment program. We understand 
the company has some financial flexibility stemming from deferability of some 
projects. However, any decisions on postponement would need the government's 
approval.

We also assume that AtomEnergoProm will not initiate any significant 
capital-intensive projects or acquisitions abroad unless the Russian 
government largely finances them.

Liquidity
The short-term rating on AtomEnergoProm is 'A-2'. We assess the company's 
liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria and estimate the ratio of sources 
of liquidity to uses for the next 12 months at about 1.2x as of Oct. 1, 2012.

Main liquidity sources over the period include:
     -- Unrestricted cash and equivalents of RUB126 billion, although some of 
this amount is tied to operations;
     -- RUB55 billion in available, committed, long-term credit lines (of 
which RUB45 billion available to AtomEnergoProm, and the rest to its 
subsidiaries); 
     -- Our projection for funds from operations (FFO) of about RUB120 billion 
over the next 12 months as of Oct. 1, 2012; and
     -- Capital injections from the government totaling RUB98 billion.
 
Main liquidity needs for the same period include:
     -- Debt maturities of about RUB61 billion;
     -- Capital spending of at least RUB250 billion (excluding 
value-added-tax), although we believe that actual outlays will depend on 
availability of financing from the government; and
     -- Dividend payments of about RUB17 million.

We expect that AtomEnergoProm's capital spending will correlate with the 
levels of equity injections from the government in the foreseeable future. 
Furthermore, we believe that the company has the necessary flexibility in its 
investments to be able to defer some construction projects if the government 
reduces financing. We view the existence of about RUB45 billion of committed, 
medium-term bank lines as of Oct. 1, 2012, as a positive factor. 
AtomEnergoProm has significant headroom under the existing covenants on its 
various obligations, in our view. 

Outlook
The stable outlook on AtomEnergoProm reflects the outlook on the Russian 
Federation, as well as our expectations that the Russian government will 
continue to provide substantial ongoing support to AtomEnergoProm. We don't 
anticipate any pressure from RosAtom on AtomEnergoProm to redistribute its 
resources to other RosAtom entities. Furthermore, we don't expect to see any 
changes in policy or the regulatory framework that would alter our expectation 
of a "very high" likelihood of government support to AtomEnergoProm, if 
needed, either currently or over the next couple of years.

We could raise the long-term rating if we upgraded the sovereign and if 
AtomEnergoProm implemented moderate financial policies over the longer run, 
achieving adjusted debt to EBITDA below 2.0x, and it maintained what we view 
as adequate maturity and liquidity profiles. 

We could revise down the SACP, and in turn lower the long-term rating on 
AtomEnergoProm if its stand-alone liquidity position deteriorated to below 
adequate, according to our criteria, or if it accumulated debt more 
aggressively than we currently expect. A change in our view of the likelihood 
of extraordinary government support for AtomEnergoProm--including but not 
limited to decisions that diminish the company's importance and role for the 
government--could also put downward pressure on the ratings provided that our 
assessment of the SACP is unchanged. 

A negative rating action on the sovereign would also result in a similar 
action on AtomEnergoProm.

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Atomic Energy Power Corp. JSC
 Issuer Credit Rating                   BBB/Stable/A-2     
 Russia National Scale                  ruAAA/--/--        
 Senior Unsecured                       ruAAA              
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB                


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
