US shale production to push oil, gas output higher than expected-EIA

Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas production will rise much higher than previously expected over the next two decades, with output from shale formations driving the increase, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. In its first energy outlook through 2040, the EIA said U.S. oil production would hit 7.5 million barrels per day in 2019, up from a peak of 6.7 million bpd in 2020 forecast last year. "After about 2020, production begins declining gradually ... as producers develop sweet spots first and then move to less productive or less profitable drilling areas," the EIA said. U.S. natural gas output is also expected to be strong, with gas production expected to rise to 31.41 trillion cubic feet in 2035, up from 27.99 tcf forecast last year. Natural gas production is expected to hit 33.21 tcf by 2040, the EIA said.