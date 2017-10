DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ------------- IOWA FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 1,194,000 /A-1+/ MIDWWESTERN DISASTER AREA REVENUE 12/10 IOWA FERTILIZER COMPANY PROJECT MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: 4/13 PUT Day of Sale: 12/11 CITY OF NEW YORK WEEK OF 850,000 Aa2/AA/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 12/10 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2013-2033 REMARK: ROP:; FRI, MON Day of Sale: 12/11 CALIFORNIA POLLUTION CONTROL WEEK OF 781,390 Baa3/NR/BBB- FINANCING AUTHORITY 12/10 CONSISTING OF: $559,850M WATER FURNISHING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012 LP DESALINATION PROJECT) (AMT) $221,540M WATER FURNISHING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012 *"SERIES 2012 PIPELINE BONDS") MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York TRIBOROUGH BRIDGE AND TUNNEL WEEK OF 637,985 A1/A+/A+ AUTHORITY 12/10 SUBORDINATE REVENUE SERIES 2012C MGR: Jefferies & Company, Inc., New York REMARK: ROP: 12/12/12 Day of Sale: 12/13 STATE OF CONNECTICUT SPECIAL TAX WEEK OF 625,000 Aa3/AA/AA OBLIGATION BONDS TRANSPORTATION 12/10 INFRASTRUCTURE PURPOSES, 2012A AND REFUNDING 2012B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: ROP: 12/10 Day of Sale: 12/11 REGIONAL TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT WEEK OF 466,335 Aa2/AA+/AA COLORADO SALES TAX REVENUE BONDS 12/10 (FASTRACKS PROJECT) SERIES 2013A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: ROP: 12/11 Day of Sale: 12/12 HAMPTON ROADS SANITATION DISTRICT, WEEK OF 344,825 Aa2/AAA/AA+ VIRGINIA 12/10 CONSISTING OF: $129,925M WASTEWATER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012A $214,900M WASTERWATER REVENUE BONDS REFUNDING SERIES 2012B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York TAMPA HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY WEEK OF 341,525 A3/A/ EXPRESSWAY AUTHORITY 12/10 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 12/12 PHILADELPHIA AUTHORITY FOR WEEK OF 298,715 A2/BBB+/A- INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT CITY SERVICE 12/10 AGREEMENT REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS CITY OF PHILADELPHIA,PENNSYLVANIA SERIES 2012 FEDERALLY TAXABLE MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 12/11 ROUTE 460 FUNDING CORPORATION OF WEEK OF 293,412 Baa3/BBB-/ VIRGINIA 12/10 TOLL ROAD SENIOR LIEN REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 12/11 TRIBOROUGH BRIDGE AND TUNNEL WEEK OF 266,315 Aa3/AA-/AA- AUTHORITY 12/10 GENERAL REVENUE SERIES 2012D MGR: Jefferies & Company, Inc., New York REMARK: ROP: 12/12/12 Day of Sale: 12/13 CITY OF GLENDALE EXCISE TAX WEEK OF 229,930 // REVENUE REFUNDING, ARIZONA 12/10 TAX EXEMPT AND TAXABLE 3 SERIES MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: SENIOR RATINGS: A2/AA+ SUBORDINATE: A3/AA DELAWARE RIVER PORT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 156,690 Baa3/BBB-/ PORT DISTRICT PROJECT REFUNDING 12/10 BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 12/13 CITY OF CORPUS CHRISTI UTILITY WEEK OF 154,895 // SYSTEM 12/10 SUBORDINATE LIEN NEW MONEY BONDS AND REFUNDING MGR: Loop Capital Markets, Chicago CITY OF LAFAYETTE UTILITY, WEEK OF 154,845 A1/A+/ LOUISIANNA 12/10 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2020 Day of Sale: 12/12 SUSQUEHANNA AREA REGIONAL AIRPORT WEEK OF 118,260 Baa3/NR/BBB- AUTHORITY (PENNSYLVANIA) 12/10 AIRPORT SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York Day of Sale: 12/13 TAMPA HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY WEEK OF 113,195 A3/A-/ EXPRESSWAY AUTHORITY 12/10 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (TAXABLE) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 12/12 CITY OF YONKERS, NEW YORK WEEK OF 102,245 // CONSISTING OF: 12/10 $ 37,190M GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS-2012A $12,040M SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS- 2012B $28,650M GENERAL OBLIGATION SERIES BONDS-2012C $24,365M SCHOOL SERIAL BONDS-2012D MGR: Sterne, Agee & Leach, Inc., New York REMARK: RATINGS: 2012A - BAA1/BBB+ 2012B A2/BAA1 (ENHANCED) A/BBB+ 2012C - BAA1/BBB+ 2012D A2/BAA1 (ENHANCED) A/BBB+ (ENHANCED) THE METROPOLITAN OPERA WEEK OF 100,000 // NEW YORK 12/10 TAXABLE CORPORATE CUSIP MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York UC REGENTS OF MICHIGAN REVENUE, WEEK OF 95,970 Aaa/AAA/ MICHIGAN 12/10 SIFMA NOTES MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte TERM: 2015 Day of Sale: 12/12 CITY OF ATLANTIC CITY TAX APPEAL DAILY 95,000 /A-/ REFUNDING (TAXABLE/TAX EXEMPT) NEW JERSEY MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: TAX EXEMPT: 13-32 TAXABLE: 13-15 NEW YORK STATE HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 91,500 // AGENCY AFFORDABLE HOUSING REVENUE 12/10 BONDS, 2012 SERIES F MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York REMARK: ROP: 12/11/2012 Day of Sale: 12/12 TIFT COUNTY HOSPITAL AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 80,000 Aa3// GEORGIA 12/10 MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2042 Day of Sale: 12/13 CONNECTICUT HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 79,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA AUTHORITY 12/10 HOUSING MORTGAGE FINANCE PROGRAM MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: ROP:; MON T/E DUE: 2022, 2027, 2032, 2037, 2042, 2047 AND 2055 TAXABLE DUE: 2013-2017 Day of Sale: 12/11 INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 77,005 Aa2/AA+/ OF FAIRFAX COUNTY, VIRGINIA 12/10 HEALTHCARE REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2012D MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York CORPUS CHRISTI TEXAS UTILITY SYSTEM WEEK OF 68,565 // JUNIOR LIEN REVENUE IMPROVEMENT 12/10 BONDS SERIESJ 2012 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 12/12 NORTH MAIMI BEACH, FLORIDA WEEK OF 65,000 /A+/A+ UTILITY SYSTEM REFUNDING REVENUE 12/10 BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 12/13 OVERLAND PARK KANSAS SALES TAX WEEK OF 64,000 NR/NR/ SPECIAL OBLIGATION REVENUE 12/10 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 12/13 ADAMS COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 50 WEEK OF 62,895 // COLORADO 12/10 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING SERIES 2012 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2013-2025 REMARK: RATED: AA2/AA- (STATE INTERCEPT) AA3/AA-(UNDERLYING) Day of Sale: 12/12 COMANCHE COUNTY HOSPITAL AUTHORITY WEEK OF 51,515 // OKLAHOMA HOSPITAL REVENUE REFUNDING 12/10 BONDS SEREIS 2012A $39,915M AND SERIES 2012B TAXABLE $11,600M MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas Day of Sale: 12/13 HARLANDALE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 50,695 Aaa// DISTRICT 12/10 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDDING BONDS, TAXABLE SERIES 2012 MGR: Loop Capital Markets, Chicago CITY OF TAMPA, FLORIDA WEEK OF 47,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- UTILITIES TAX REFUNDING AND 12/10 REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 12/11 ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY INDUSTRIAL WEEK OF 46,085 A2/A/ DEVELOPMENT AGENCY CIVIC 12/10 DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION REVENUE BONDS (ST. LAWRENCE UNIVERSITY PROJECT), SERIES 2012 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York VILLAGE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 46,000 /A/ DISTRICT NO. 6, FLORIDA 12/10 SUMTER COUNTY SPECIAL ASSESSMENT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2028 TERM: 2032, 2035 Day of Sale: 12/12 CANADIAN RIVER MUNICIPAL WATER WEEK OF 45,000 Aa3/AA/ AUTHORITY, TEXAS 12/10 CONTRACT REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 12/12 FREEMAN HEALTH SYSTEM PROJECT WEEK OF 40,845 /BBB+/ MISSOURI HEFA HEALTH FACILITIES 12/10 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS S12 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas Day of Sale: 12/11 POPLAR BLUFF REGIONAL WEEK OF 38,400 /BBB/ TRANSPORTATION DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT 12/10 SALES TAX REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 12/11 WISEBURN SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 37,600 Aa3/A+/ LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA 12/10 2012 ELECTION GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 2012 SERIES C MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 12/11 COUNTY OF FORSYTH, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 35,250 Aaa/AAA/AAA GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 12/10 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 12/13 LEHIGH COUNTY GENERAL PURPOSE WEEK OF 32,685 /A/A AUTHORITY, PENNSYLVANIA 12/10 REVENUE BONDS THE GOOD SHEPHERD GROUP REVENUES MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2036 Day of Sale: 12/12 CITY OF DELANO, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 29,775 NR/BBB-/NR CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 12/10 CENTRAL CALIFORNIA FOUNDATION FOR HEALTH, SERIES 2012 MGR: BB&T Capital Markets, a division of Scott & String, Richmond SERIAL: 2014-2026 Day of Sale: 12/11 CITY OF PORTSMOUTH WEEK OF 26,730 // GENERAL REFUNDING, VIRGINIA 12/10 TAX EXEMPT AND TAXABLE MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2018-2032 Day of Sale: 12/13 HUDSON COUNTY IMPROVEMENT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 26,500 // NEW JERSEY 12/10 COUNTY SECURED LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia VERMONT HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 26,000 Aa3/A+/ MULTI-FAMILY MORTGAGE 12/10 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: ROP: TUES AMT DUE: 20-2024, 2027, S032 TAX-EXEMPT DUE: 2037, 2041 AND 2052 TAXABLE DUE: 2013-2020 Day of Sale: 12/12 CITY OF SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO WEEK OF 25,340 NR/BBB-/ RETIREMENT FACILITY REVENUE BONDS 12/10 SERIES 2012 MGR: Ziegler, Chicago REMARK: S&P: (STABLE) NEW MEXICO MORTGAGE FINANCE WEEK OF 25,000 /AA+/ AUTHORITY 12/10 SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE PROGRAM CLASS I BONDS 2013 SERIES A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago TERM: 2043 Day of Sale: 12/12 ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MISSOURI WEEK OF 23,325 //BBB- INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 12/10 SENIOR LIVING FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS FRIENDSHIP VILLAGE CHESTERFIELD SERIES 2012 MGR: Cain Brothers, New York TERM: 2042 Day of Sale: 12/13 HAMPTON ROADS SANITATION DISTRICT, WEEK OF 22,655 Aa3/AA+/AA VIRGINIA 12/10 SUBORDINATE WASTEWATER REVENUE BONDS, REFUNDING SERIES 2012 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York MARYLAND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 22,445 /BBB-/ CORPORATION 12/10 STUDENT HOUSING REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS (UNIVERSITY VILLAGE AT SHEPPARD PRATT), SERIES 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago SERIAL: 2013-2023 TERM: 2027, 2033 Day of Sale: 12/12 NORTH LAWRENCE COMMUNITY SBC, WEEK OF 22,095 /AA+/ INDIANA 12/10 $9,760M - FIRST MORTGAGE REFUNDING 2012A, BANK QUALIFIED, 7/20-1/26 $12,335M - TAXABLE FIRST MORTGAGE, 2012B, 1/13-7/20 MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis REMARK: Underlying S&P rating: A INDIANA BOND BANK TAXABLE SCHOOL WEEK OF 21,410 /AA+/ SEVERANCE FUNDING REFUNDING BONDS, 12/10 SERIES 2012C MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis REMARK: Due 1/20/2013-1/20/2023 NEW JERSEY HOUSING AND MORTGAGE WEEK OF 19,755 Aaa// FINANCE AGENCY 12/10 MULTIFAMILY CONDUIT REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2012F-1&F-1 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago SERIAL: 2013-2028 Day of Sale: 12/13 CITY OF VENICE, FLORIDA WEEK OF 19,675 /AA/ UTILITY REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2012 12/10 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 12/13 SOUTH SAN ANTONIO INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 19,230 /AAA/ SCHOOL DISTRICT 12/10 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Loop Capital Markets, Chicago IOWA FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 18,080 Aaa// SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE REVENUE 12/10 BONDS, 2012 SERIES 1 (TAXABLE) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 12/12 IMPERIAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 18,000 /A/ DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 12/10 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2029 Day of Sale: 12/13 TOMS RIVER REGIONAL SCHOOLS WEEK OF 17,635 Aa3/AA/AA BOARD OF EDUCATION OCEAN COUNTY 12/10 NEW JERSEY SCHOOL DISTRICT MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 12/13 INSTITUTE FOR ADVANCED STUDY WEEK OF 17,300 // TAXABLE BONDS 12/10 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 12/13 CITY OF INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA WEEK OF 17,000 /AA+/ MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS, 12/10 SERIES 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago TERM: 2014 Day of Sale: 12/11 NORTHERN WELLS SBC BONDS, INDIANA WEEK OF 14,980 /AA+/ 12/10 /EXP/ MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2013-2033 CITY OF BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS WEEK OF 13,475 // COMBINATION TAX AND REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION CONSISTING OF: $12,275M SERIES 2012A $ 1,200M SERIES 2012B (TAXABLE) MGR: Frost Bank, San Antonio CITY OF INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA WEEK OF 12,700 /AA+/ MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS, 12/10 SERIES 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 12/11 ORCAS ISLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 37 WEEK OF 11,385 // WASHINGTON 12/10 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS CONSISTING OF: $9,375M SERIES 2012A (TAX-EXEMPT), BANK QUALIFIED $2,010 SERIES 2012B (TAXABEL) MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland REMARK: SERIES 2012A DUE: 2017-2032 SERIES 2012B DUE: 2013-2038 Day of Sale: 12/12 ERIE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 11,145 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 12/10 SERIES 2012C MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 12/13 OVERLAND PARK KANSAS SALES TAX WEEK OF 10,530 NR/NR/ REVENUE (PRAIRIEFIRE COMMUNITY 12/10 IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT #1 PROJECT) SERIES 2012 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 12/13 LOUISIANA HOUSING CORPORATION WEEK OF 10,465 Aaa/NR/NR SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE REVENUE 12/10 BONDS CONSISTING OF: $1,270M SERIES 2012A-1 REFUNDING BONDS (NON-AMT) $9,195M SERIES 2012A-2 REFUNDING BONDS (AMT) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York MASSACHUSETTS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 10,450 A2/A/ AGENCY, MASSACHUSETTS 12/10 WORCESTER STATE UNIVERSITY MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2032 Day of Sale: 12/10 MIDDLE TOWNSHIP COUNTY OF CAPE MAY WEEK OF 10,120 /A+/ NEW JERSEY SEWER UTILITY REFUNDING 12/10 BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 12/11 PETERS TOWNSHIP WEEK OF 10,000 // WASHINGTON COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 12/10 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2013 *************BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 12/10 LAS VIRGENES, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 10,000 // UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 2012 12/10 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 12/13 UNIFIED SCHOOL DISRTRICT NO. 446 WEEK OF 10,000 // MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KANSAS 12/10 ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 12/13 WORTHINGTON SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO WEEK OF 10,000 NR/NR/ BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES, SERIES 12/10 2012 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 12/12 BOROUGH OF HUNTINGDON WEEK OF 9,995 // HUNTINGTON COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 12/10 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2012 ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 12/11 COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT NO. 525 WEEK OF 9,995 /AA/ COUNTIES OF WILL, GRUNDY, 12/10 LIVINGSTON, COOK, KENDALL, LASALLE & KANKAKEE AND STATE OF ILLINOIS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 12/12 SANDY VALLEY LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,900 Aa2// OHIO REFUNDING BONDS BANK QUALIFIED 12/10 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 12/13 COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT #5 WEEK OF 9,475 // SANGAMON COUNTY, ILLINOIS (BALL- 12/10 CHATHAM) SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 12/12 STATE OF OHIO ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 9,090 /AA+/ REVENUE (OHIO ENTERPRISE BOND FUND) 12/10 SERIES 2012-9 (CLINTON COUNTY PORT AUTHORITY-AMES PROJECT MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 12/11 LOWNDES COUNTY PUBLIC FACILITIES WEEK OF 8,965 Aa2/AA-/ AUTHORITY, GOERGIA 12/10 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS *************BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2024 Day of Sale: 12/11 COMMUNITY CONSOLIDATED DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,500 // #118 (DANVILLE) ILLINOIS VERMILLION 12/10 COUNTY GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2012 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 12/11 CITY OF CIBOLO WEEK OF 8,000 NAF/AA-/NAF (GUADALUPE COUNTY, TEXAS) 12/10 UTILITY SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012 ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2013-2032 Day of Sale: 12/10 DUNELLEN BOROUGH BOARD OF EDUCATION WEEK OF 7,875 /AA-/ MIDELESEX COUNTY, NEW JERSEY 12/10 REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 12/11 THE IDB OF THE CITY OF SCOTTSBORO, WEEK OF 7,600 /A+/ ALABAMA 12/10 INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT BONDS MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2027 Day of Sale: 12/13 LOWNDES COUNTY PUBLIC FACILITIES WEEK OF 7,145 Aa2/AA-/ AUTHORITY, GEORGIA 12/10 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS (WATER & SEWER PROJECT) AND *************BANK QUALFIIED******** MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2025 Day of Sale: 12/11 STATE OF OREGON WEEK OF 6,540 Aa3/NR/NR HOUSING AND COMMUNITY SERVICES 12/10 DEPARTMENT HOUSING REVENUE BONDS 2012 SERIES B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York PORT OF SKAGIT COUNTY, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 6,490 // LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 12/10 BONDS CONSISTING OF: $4,460M REFUNDING 2012A, BANK QUALIFIED $2,030M 2012B (TAXABLE) MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland REMARK: 2012A DUE: 2013-2035 2012B DUE: 2025-2032 Day of Sale: 12/13 TREASURE VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 6,400 // DISTRICT, OREGON 12/10 FULL FAITH & CREDIT REFUNDING OBLIGATIONS **************BANK QUALIFIED******* MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2013-2035 Day of Sale: 12/11 BURSHY CREEK MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 6,090 /AA-/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 12/10 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2028 Day of Sale: 12/11 ARLINGTON, TENNESSEE WEEK OF 6,000 Aa3/NR/ WATER REVENUE BONDS 12/10 ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 12/13 POCATELLO, IDAHO WEEK OF 5,600 // INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 12/10 *************BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 12/13 HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 4,800 Aaa// HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FLORIDA 12/10 MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago TERM: 2032 Day of Sale: 12/12 COUNTY OF MCKEAN WEEK OF 4,320 // COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA 12/10 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2012 ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 12/10 CHILLICOTHE, MISSOURI CERTIFICATES WEEK OF 4,200 /A/ OF PARTICIPATION (CHILLICOTHE 12/10 AQUATIC PARK PROJECT) BQ MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 12/10 PARKSIDE AT MAYFIELD RANCH WEEK OF 4,050 Baa3// MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT, TEXAS 12/10 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012A BANK QUALIFIED MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas Day of Sale: 12/12 OAKWOOD VILLAGE, OHIO WEEK OF 3,945 /A+/ **************BANK QUALIFIED******* 12/10 MGR: The Huntington Company, Columbus OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS SALES TAX WEEK OF 3,550 NR/NR/ REVEUE TAXABLE (PRAIRIEFIRE 12/10 COMMUNITY IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT #1 PROJECT) SERIES 2012A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 12/13 EDGEWATER BOROUGH BOARD OF WEEK OF 3,395 // EDUCATION, NEW JERSEY 12/10 REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia EARLIMART SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 2,225 /A+/ CALIFORNIA 12/10 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2043 Day of Sale: 12/13 CITY OF CIBOLO WEEK OF 1,470 NAF/A+/NAF (GUADALUPE COUNTY, TEXAS) 12/10 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012 **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2013-2028 Day of Sale: 12/10 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 9,113,387 (in 000's)