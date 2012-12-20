FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMPETITIVE MUNICIPAL SALE CALENDAR
December 20, 2012 / 1:45 PM / in 5 years

COMPETITIVE MUNICIPAL SALE CALENDAR

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

*=BANK QUALIFIED

   RATING                                                BIDDING
MDY/S&P/FITCH  ($MIL)          ISSUER                   DEADLINE (EST)
                             [Dec. 20]
               *2.20 West Travis Co MUD #8, TX, GO          11:00 AM
                3.33 Cumberland County, NJ                  11:00 AM
               *1.60 Frankfort/Clinton Co Arpt Auth, IN     11:00 AM
               *1.96 LaGrange (Town), NY                    11:00 AM
MIG1           39.28 Passaic County, NJ                     11:00 AM
MIG1            3.94 Passaic County, NJ                     11:00 AM
               *2.23 Pemberton Twp, NJ                      11:00 AM
               *6.00 Seneca Falls Ctrl SD, NY               11:00 AM
               *4.57 Little Falls Twp, NJ                   11:30 AM
               *3.00 Montville Twp, NJ                      11:30 AM
               *1.08 Ridgewood Vlg, NJ                      11:30 AM
                             [Dec. 21]
               *1.25 Lake Station Comm Sch Corp, IN         10:00 AM
                             [Jan. 07]
               15.10 Atchison Co USD #409, KS, GO           12:00 PM
                             [Jan. 08]
               22.09 Bartholomew Cons Sch Corp, IN          10:00 AM
Aa1            *3.69 Lindbergh Schools, MO, GO              11:00 AM
                             [Jan. 09]
              300.00 Fairfax County, VA, GO                 12:00 AM
               26.89 Rockford ISD #883, MN, GO              11:00 AM
                5.66 Bloomfield Twp, NJ, GO                 11:00 AM
               *9.90 Espanola Pub SD #55, NM, GO            01:00 PM
               50.00 Suffolk Co Wtr Auth, NY, GO            11:00 AM
               50.00 Suffolk Co Wtr Auth, NY, GO            11:00 AM
                             [Jan. 10]
               12.00 Sonoma Co Wtr & Wstwtr Auth, CA, RE    12:30 PM
               20.76 Berkeley USD, CA, GO                   01:00 PM
               *1.58 Winona ISD #861, MN, GO                11:00 AM
                             [Jan. 14]
               *3.26 Eudora, KS, GO                         11:30 AM
               *4.79 Rhinelander, WI, GO                    12:00 PM
                1.77 Tonganoxie, KS, GO                     12:00 PM
               *6.55 Tonganoxie, KS, GO                     12:00 PM
               *1.33 Colfax Vlg, WI, GO                     01:00 PM
               *6.76 Mount Ayr Comm SD, IA, GO              02:00 PM
                             [Jan. 15]
               *1.57 Orchard Farm SD #5, MO, GO             11:00 AM
               *9.97 Elk River Econ Dev Auth, MN, GO        12:00 PM
                             [Jan. 22]
               *7.00 Pierce County, WI, GO                  11:30 AM
               *3.19 Bel Aire, KS, GO                       12:00 PM
                             [Jan. 23]
              700.00 Washington, WA, GO                     12:00 AM
              300.00 Washington, WA, GO                     12:00 AM
               16.85 Woodbury, MN, GO                       11:00 AM
                6.59 Woodbury, MN, GO                       11:00 AM
                             [Jan. 28]
               *8.06 Mankato, MN, GO                        11:00 AM
               *5.81 Ladysmith SD, WI, GO                   12:00 PM

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
