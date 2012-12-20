COMPETITIVE MUNICIPAL SALE CALENDAR

*=BANK QUALIFIED RATING BIDDING MDY/S&P/FITCH ($MIL) ISSUER DEADLINE (EST) [Dec. 20] *2.20 West Travis Co MUD #8, TX, GO 11:00 AM 3.33 Cumberland County, NJ 11:00 AM *1.60 Frankfort/Clinton Co Arpt Auth, IN 11:00 AM *1.96 LaGrange (Town), NY 11:00 AM MIG1 39.28 Passaic County, NJ 11:00 AM MIG1 3.94 Passaic County, NJ 11:00 AM *2.23 Pemberton Twp, NJ 11:00 AM *6.00 Seneca Falls Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM *4.57 Little Falls Twp, NJ 11:30 AM *3.00 Montville Twp, NJ 11:30 AM *1.08 Ridgewood Vlg, NJ 11:30 AM [Dec. 21] *1.25 Lake Station Comm Sch Corp, IN 10:00 AM [Jan. 07] 15.10 Atchison Co USD #409, KS, GO 12:00 PM [Jan. 08] 22.09 Bartholomew Cons Sch Corp, IN 10:00 AM Aa1 *3.69 Lindbergh Schools, MO, GO 11:00 AM [Jan. 09] 300.00 Fairfax County, VA, GO 12:00 AM 26.89 Rockford ISD #883, MN, GO 11:00 AM 5.66 Bloomfield Twp, NJ, GO 11:00 AM *9.90 Espanola Pub SD #55, NM, GO 01:00 PM 50.00 Suffolk Co Wtr Auth, NY, GO 11:00 AM 50.00 Suffolk Co Wtr Auth, NY, GO 11:00 AM [Jan. 10] 12.00 Sonoma Co Wtr & Wstwtr Auth, CA, RE 12:30 PM 20.76 Berkeley USD, CA, GO 01:00 PM *1.58 Winona ISD #861, MN, GO 11:00 AM [Jan. 14] *3.26 Eudora, KS, GO 11:30 AM *4.79 Rhinelander, WI, GO 12:00 PM 1.77 Tonganoxie, KS, GO 12:00 PM *6.55 Tonganoxie, KS, GO 12:00 PM *1.33 Colfax Vlg, WI, GO 01:00 PM *6.76 Mount Ayr Comm SD, IA, GO 02:00 PM [Jan. 15] *1.57 Orchard Farm SD #5, MO, GO 11:00 AM *9.97 Elk River Econ Dev Auth, MN, GO 12:00 PM [Jan. 22] *7.00 Pierce County, WI, GO 11:30 AM *3.19 Bel Aire, KS, GO 12:00 PM [Jan. 23] 700.00 Washington, WA, GO 12:00 AM 300.00 Washington, WA, GO 12:00 AM 16.85 Woodbury, MN, GO 11:00 AM 6.59 Woodbury, MN, GO 11:00 AM [Jan. 28] *8.06 Mankato, MN, GO 11:00 AM *5.81 Ladysmith SD, WI, GO 12:00 PM