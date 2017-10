DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ------------- MECKLENBURG COUNTY GENERAL WEEK OF 212,065 Aaa/AAA/AAA OBLIGATION REFUNDING NORTH CAROLINA 01/07 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2013-2027 Day of Sale: 01/10 OKLAHOMA MUNICIPAL POWER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 117,910 A/A/ POWER SUPPLY SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS 01/07 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 01/08 TOWN OF CARY-COMBINED ENTERPRISE WEEK OF 113,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA SYSTEM REVENUE-NEW MONEY AND 01/07 ADVANCED REFUND MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2013-2032 TERM: 2037, 2042 Day of Sale: 01/09 ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 111,940 Aa3/AA/ BOARD OF REGENTS, ARIZONA 01/07 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: TAX EXEMPT: 14-32, 37,43 TAXABLE 14-25 Day of Sale: 01/09 BOARD OF REGENTS WEEK OF 99,275 Aa2//AA TEXAS STATE UNIVERSITY SYSTEM 01/07 REVENUE FINANCING SYSTEM REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2028 Day of Sale: 01/09 TIFT COUNTY HOSPITAL AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 81,225 Aa3/AA-/ GEORGIA 01/07 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2032 TERM: 2037, 2042 Day of Sale: 01/08 MINNESOTA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 75,000 Aaa/NR/ HOMEOWNERSHIP FINANCE BONDS, 01/07 2013 SERIES A (GNMA AND FNMA PASS-THROUGH PROGRAM) (NON-AMT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 01/09 SOUTH CAROLINA JOBS - ECONOMIC WEEK OF 56,910 NR/A/ DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY INDUSTRIAL 01/07 /EXP/ REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013 (SECURED BY FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS OF SCE&G) MGR: TD Securities (USA) LLC, New York TERM: 2033 Day of Sale: 01/08 THE SCHOOL BOARD OF ST. JOHNS WEEK OF 37,000 Aa3/AA-/ COUNTY-CERTIFICATES OF 01/07 PARTICIPATION, SERIES 2013- NEW MONEY MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2033 REMARK: ROP: 01/08/2013 Day of Sale: 01/09 CITY OF MANHATTAN, KANSAS WEEK OF 25,330 /A/A HOSPITAL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 01/07 MERCY REGIONAL HEALTH CENTER, INC. SERIES 2013 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York WILSON SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 21,760 /AA-/ BERKS COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 01/07 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2019 Day of Sale: 01/08 CITY OF DECATUR, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 17,090 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 01/07 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2025 REMARK: RATING: (AA2//) Day of Sale: 01/08 NORTH WALES WATER AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 16,850 /AA/ PENNSYLVANIA 01/07 WATER REVENUE BONDS MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2016-2036 Day of Sale: 01/09 NORWALK-LA MIRANDA, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 12,000 Aa3/A+/ UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 01/07 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 01/09 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 9,920 /BBB/ DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 01/07 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2032 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. TIMBERLANE MUD WEEK OF 9,900 A// TEXAS 01/07 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 01/08 EXETER TOWNSHIP SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,505 /AA-/ BERKS COUNTY PENNSYLVANIA 01/07 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2013 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2025 Day of Sale: 01/07 MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KANSAS WEEK OF 9,315 /A/ UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 466 01/07 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS **************BANK QUALIFIED******* MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2020-2026 Day of Sale: 01/10 MEADOWHILL REG MUD WEEK OF 9,200 A3// TEXAS 01/07 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 01/08 WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OHIO WEEK OF 9,173 A1// **********BANK QUALIFIED******** 01/07 EXP/ / MGR: Huntington Investment Company, Columbus COWLEY COUNTY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,165 /A/ DISTRICT NO. 470, KANSAS 01/07 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING, 2013 **************BANK QUALIFIED******* MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2019-2028 Day of Sale: 01/10 NORTH MISSION GLEN MUNICIPAL WEEK OF 9,090 /A-/ UTILITY DISTRICT, TEXAS UNLIMITED 01/07 TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2034 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. COVINGTON WATER DISTRICT, WEEK OF 8,680 // WASHINGTON 01/07 WATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENT AND REFUNDING BONDS *********BANK QUALIFIED************ MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2013-2033 Day of Sale: 01/08 GAYLORD COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 7,750 Aa2// 2013 REFUNDING, COUNTIES OF OTSEGO, 01/07 ANTRIM & CRAWFORD ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF) Day of Sale: 01/10 BANGS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 6,960 // TEXAS 01/07 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, S13 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2035 CABS: 2016-2025 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 01/10 WEST VALLEY, UTAH WEEK OF 6,735 /AA+/AA SALES TAX REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 01/07 $5,590M TAX-EXEMPT SERIES 2013A $1,145M TAXABLE SERIES 2013B MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland Day of Sale: 01/09 NEW JERSEY HOUSING AND MORTGAGE WEEK OF 6,400 Aaa/NR/ FINANCE AUTHORITY 01/07 MULTI-FAMILY CONDUIT REVENUE BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 01/09 BRUSHY CREEK MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 6,090 /AA-/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 01/07 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS *************BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2028 Day of Sale: 01/08 OKOBOJI, IOWA WEEK OF 6,020 A2/NR/ GENERAL OBLIGATION WATER REFUNDING 01/07 BONDS ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2032 Day of Sale: 01/08 WASHINGTON STATE HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 6,000 /AA+/ COMMISSION-MULTI FAMILY ASHWOOD 01/07 DOWNS APARTMENTS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York TERM: 2014 Day of Sale: 01/08 WASHINGTON STATE HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 6,000 /AA+/ COMMISSION-MULTI FAMILY ATHERTON 01/07 WOODS APARTMENTS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York TERM: 2014 Day of Sale: 01/08 EMERALD FOREST UD WEEK OF 6,000 A// TEXAS 01/07 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 01/09 FRANCONIA SEWER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 5,655 // MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 01/07 GUARANTEED SEWER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES OF 2013 **************BANK QUALIFIED******* MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 01/07 NORTH CEDAR, IOWA WEEK OF 5,650 NR/A/ COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT 01/07 *************BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2025 Day of Sale: 01/09 ARGYLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,415 // (DENTON COUNTY, TEXAS) 01/07 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS CONSISTING OF: $ 895M SERIES 2013A $4,520M SERIES 2013B **************BANK QUALIFIED******* MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson REMARK: SERIES 2013A (PSF-GTD) SERIES 2013B (UNINSURED) 2013A DUE: 2030-2031 (CABS) AND 2031-2038 (CIB'S) 2013B DUE: 2019 (CABS) AND 2020-2040 (CIB'S) Day of Sale: 01/08 FORT BEND LEVEE IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 5,360 /BBB+/ DISTRICT 12, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX 01/07 GENERAL OBLIGATION BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2034 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. SCHALMONT CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 5,260 /AA-/ NEW YORK 01/07 **************BANK QUALIFIED******* MGR: Jefferies & Company, Inc., New York Day of Sale: 01/10 BRAZORIA COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 5,095 // DISTRICT NO. 6, TEXAS 01/07 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, S13 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas Day of Sale: 01/07 MIDDLETOWN INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 5,000 // AUTHORITY, NEW JERSEY 01/07 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 01/10 PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS WEEK OF 4,600 // COMBINATION TAX AND REVENUE CO'S 01/07 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 01/08 PIKE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 4,100 Aa1// GEORGIA 01/07 GENERAL OBLIGATION (SALES TAX) BONDS *************BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2018 REMARK: UNDERLYING RATINGS: A2 Day of Sale: 01/08 GRAND LAKES MUD WEEK OF 4,000 A// TEXAS 01/07 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 01/07 HARRIS COUNTY MUD #257 WEEK OF 4,000 /A-/ TEXAS 01/07 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 01/08 RENN ROAD MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 3,965 /A/ DISTRICT, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX 01/07 GENERAL OBLIGATION BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2025 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. HARRIS COUNTY MUD #82 WEEK OF 3,770 /BBB/ TEXAS 01/07 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 01/10 HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,360 A1// DELAWARE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 01/07 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2018 Day of Sale: 01/09 PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS WEEK OF 2,000 // LIMITED TAX BONDS, S13 01/07 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 01/08 HARRIS COUNTY WCID #109 WEEK OF 1,875 A// TEXAS 01/07 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 01/10 CITY OF TUKWILA, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 945 // LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 01/07 BONDS ********BANK QUALIFIED************* MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2013-2027 Day of Sale: 01/10 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 1,209,308 (in 000's)