DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ------------- ARIZONA TRANSPORTATION BOARD WEEK OF 706,290 Aa2/AA+/ SUBORDINATED HIGHWAY REVENUE BONDS 01/14 $593.630,000 TAX-EXEMPT SERIES 2013A $112.655.000 TAXABLE SERIES 2013B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York METROPOLITAN TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 500,000 A2/A/A AUTHORITY-SERIES 2013A 01/14 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2033 TERM: 2038, 2043 REMARK: ROP: 01/15/2013 Day of Sale: 01/16 SAN DIEGO COUNTY REGIONAL AIRPORT WEEK OF 411,175 A1/A+/A+ AUTHORITY 01/14 MGR: Jefferies & Company, Inc., New York REMARK: AMT/NON-AMT COMMONWEALTH FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 330,000 A1/AA-/AA REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013 01/14 CONSISTING OF: $ 75,000M FEDERALLY TAXABLE 2013A-1 $ 48,000M TAX-EXEMPT 2013 A-2 $207,000M TAX-EXEMPT 2013 B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 01/15 THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 329,445 Aa2/AA-/ (A STATE UNIVERSITY OF OHIO) 01/14 SPECIAL PURPOSE GENERAL RECEIPTS BONDS SERIES 2013 A MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York SERIAL: 2023-2033 TERM: 2038, 2043 Day of Sale: 01/16 LOUISIANA STADIUM & EXPOSITION WEEK OF 297,090 /A/ DISTRICT 01/14 SENIOR REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS- TAX-EXEMPT SERIES 2013A MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 01/14/13 Day of Sale: 01/15 MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL OF BALTIMORE WEEK OF 261,335 Aa2/AA-/ (CITY OF BALTIMORE, MARYLAND) 01/14 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS CONSOLIDATED PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT BONDS $46,275,000 SERIES 2013A $183,570,000 SERIES 2013B $13,725,000 SERIES 2013C (TAXABLE) $17,765,000 SERIES 2013D (TAXABLE) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SAN FRANCISCO WASTEWATER REVENUE- WEEK OF 194,000 Aa3/AA-/ REFUNDING 01/14 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2013-2025 Day of Sale: 01/15 ALASKA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS WEEK OF 150,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA CONSISTING OF: 01/14 $ 11,000M TAXABLE WSCB $153,000M TAX-EXEMPT MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2024 TERM: 2037 REMARK: POS: 01/15/2013 Day of Sale: 01/16 STATE OF OREGON WEEK OF 145,255 Aa1/AA+/AA+ OREGON UNIVERSITY SYSTEM (TAXABLE) 01/14 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 01/15/2013 Day of Sale: 01/16 NORTH HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 109,110 // REGIONAL WATER AUTHORITY 01/14 SENIOR LIEN REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2033 Day of Sale: 01/15 THE PLAZA METROPOLITAN WEEK OF 100,920 // DISTRICT NO.1 01/14 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2040 MISSOURI HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 100,220 /AA+/ COMMISSION 01/14 /EXP/ SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SPECIAL HOMEOWNERSHIP LOAN PROGRAM 2013 SERIES A ($45,220,000) AND SERIES B ($55,000,000) MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City TERM: 2040 STATE OF OREGON WEEK OF 99,610 Aa1/AA+/AA+ OREGON UNIVERSITY SYSTEM 01/14 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 01/15/2013 Day of Sale: 01/16 COLORADO SPRINGS SCHOOL WEEK OF 83,810 Aa3// SCHOOL DISTRICT NO.11 01/14 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2030 REDMOND SCHOOL DISTRICT NO 2J, WEEK OF 63,110 // OREGON 01/14 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2013-2034 JEA-ELECTRIC SYSTEM SUBORDINATED WEEK OF 55,000 Aa3/A+/AA REVENUE BONDS, 2013 SERIES A 01/14 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 01/17 CLEVELAND MUNICIPAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 52,330 Aa2/AA/AA OHIO 01/14 GENERAL OBLIGATION (UNLIMITED TAX) SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 50,000 // WHISMAN SCHOOL DISTRICT 01/14 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 01/17 LOUISIANA STADIUM & EXPOSITION WEEK OF 46,200 /A/ DISTRICT 01/14 SENIOR REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS- TAXABLE SERIES 2013B MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 01/14/2013 Day of Sale: 01/15 CITY OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA WEEK OF 39,060 /AA+/AAA WASTEWATER SYSTEM REFUNDING AND 01/14 IMPROVEMENT REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 01/16 HUDSON COUNTY IMPROVEMENT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 25,245 // COUNTY OF HUDSON, STATE OF 01/14 NEW JERSEY COUNTY SECURED LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 HUDSON COUNTY PLAZA REFUNDING PROJECT MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 01/15 NORTHVILLE PUBLIC SCHOOL,MICHIGAN WEEK OF 16,270 /AA-/ 2013 SCHOOL TECHNOLOGY BONDS, 01/14 SERIES 1 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 01/15 HANOVER PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 15,890 /AA-/ YORK COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 01/14 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2023 Day of Sale: 01/17 CITY OF MELBOURNE, FLORIDA WEEK OF 15,000 Aa3/NR/AA- WATER & SEWER REFUNDING REVENUE 01/14 BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 01/16 CALIFORNIA SCHOOL FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 13,815 NR/BBB-/NR CHARTER SCHOOL REVENUE BONDS 01/14 CONSISTING OF: $13,520M SERIES 2013A $ 295M SERIES 2013B (TAXABLE) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 01/16 SOUTH EASTERN SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 12,740 /AA/ YORK COUNTY PENNSYLVANIA 01/14 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2021 Day of Sale: 01/14 D'LBERVILLE, MISSISSIPPI WEEK OF 11,500 // TAX INCREMENT REFUNDING BONDS 01/14 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 01/14 NORTHERN INYO COUNTY HOSPITAL WEEK OF 11,295 NR/BBB/ DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 01/14 REVENUE BONDS 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2042 Day of Sale: 01/15 SOUTHMORELAND, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 10,000 A1// SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 01/14 BONDS *******BANK QUALIFIED************* MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2029 Day of Sale: 01/15 ENCINITAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 10,000 // CALIFORNIA 01/14 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 01/17 ARMSTRONG, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 10,000 A1// SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 01/14 REFUNDING ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2026 Day of Sale: 01/17 TIMBERLANE MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 9,900 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 01/14 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: UNDELRYING RATING: A Day of Sale: 01/16 CENTRAL LINCOLN, OREGON WEEK OF 9,340 /AA-/ PEOPLES UTILITY DISTRICT REVENUE 01/14 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2027 Day of Sale: 01/15 WEST GENESEE CENTRAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,075 Aa3// DISTRICT 01/14 MGR: Jefferies & Company, Inc., New York Day of Sale: 01/17 PENN TOWNSHIP LANCASTER COUNTY WEEK OF 9,010 /AA-/ PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION 01/14 BONDS, SERIES OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2028 Day of Sale: 01/17 HEMPFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,800 Aa2// LANCASTER COUNTY PENNSYLVANIA 01/14 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS LIMITED TAX SERIES OF 2013 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2032 Day of Sale: 01/15 BALL-CHATHAM COMMUNTIY UNIT SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,500 /AA/ DISTRICT #5, ILLINOIS 01/14 SANGAMON COUNTY, SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 01/15 ALLEGHENY VALLEY, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 8,050 A1// SCHOOL DISTRICT SERIES 01/14 **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 01/16 YORK SUBURBAN SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,615 /A/ YORK COUNTY PENNSYLVANIA 01/14 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2013 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2023 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE Day of Sale: 01/14 FORT BEND COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 7,545 Aa2/AA-/ WATER CONTROL IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT 01/14 NO. 2 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 **************BANK QUALIFIED******* MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 01/16 PLEASANT PRAIRE, WISCONSIN WEEK OF 6,975 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2013 01/14 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 01/17 BERWICK AREA JOINT SEWER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 6,150 /BBB+/ COLUMBIA AND LUZERNE COUNTIES 01/14 PENNSYLVANIA SEWER REVENUE BONDS SERIES OF 2013 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2037 Day of Sale: 01/16 BRUSHY CREEK MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 6,090 /AA-/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 01/14 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2028 Day of Sale: 01/16 EMERALD FOREST UTILITY DISTRICT, WEEK OF 6,000 // TEXAS 01/14 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 *************BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 01/16 HOLLISTER,MISSOURI WEEK OF 5,970 NR// REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF 01/14 PARTICIPATION MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 01/17 COOK COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 167 WEEK OF 5,800 NR/AA-/NR ILLINOIS 01/14 BROOKWOOD SCHOOL GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 01/16 FAIR HAVEN BOROUGH BOARD OF WEEK OF 5,710 // EDUCATION 01/14 MONMOUTH COUNTY, NEW JERSEY GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 01/17 WEST CHICAGO PARK DISTRICT, WEEK OF 5,500 // ILLINOIS 01/14 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS *********BANK QUALIFIED************ MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: AGM (BBB+) Day of Sale: 01/17 BRAZORIA COMUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 5,095 /A/ DISTRICT NO. 6, TEXAS 01/14 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, S13 **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2022 Day of Sale: 01/14 CITY OF MIDDLETOWN INDUSTRIAL WEEK OF 4,600 NR/AA+/NR DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 01/14 MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS (SOUTHEAST TOWERS PRESERVATION, L.P. PROJECT), SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 01/17 GRAHAM LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,530 A2// CHAMPAIGN AND SHELY COUNTIES, OHIO 01/14 SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT (UNLIMITED TAX) GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2030 REMARK: OHIO STATE CREDIT ENHANCEMENT Day of Sale: 01/16 MSD OF STEUBEN, INDIANA WEEK OF 4,410 /AA+/ TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION PENSION 01/14 /EXP/ REFUNDING 2013 BONDS MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2013-2023 Day of Sale: 01/17 MALCOMSON ROAD MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 4,400 A// DISTRICT, TEXAS 01/14 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 01/15 LOUETTA NORTH PUBLIC UTILITY WEEK OF 3,695 /A/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 01/14 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, S13 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2029 Day of Sale: 01/15 SPARTA COMMUNTIY UNIT SCHOOL WEEK OF 3,590 /A/ DSITRICT #140, ILLINOIS 01/14 TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX, SCHOOL BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 01/17 DOLORES SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. RE-4A WEEK OF 3,470 /AA-/ (MONTEZUMA COUNTY, COLORADO) 01/14 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2032 REMARK: Bank Qualified LAKESIDE MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 3,165 NR/NR/ DISTRICT NO. 3, TEXAS 01/14 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 01/14 BORGER, TEXAS WEEK OF 3,000 // TAX WASTEWATER SEWER SYSTEM AND 01/14 LIMITED PLEDGE REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, S13 ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 01/14 COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP MONROE COUNTY WEEK OF 2,040 /AA-/ PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION 01/14 BONDS, SERIES OF 2013 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2019 Day of Sale: 01/15 HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 1,875 // WATER CONTROL IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT 01/14 NO 109 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 *************BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A Day of Sale: 01/14 ST. GENEVIEVE R-II SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 1,560 /AA+/ MISSOURI 01/14 TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 01/15 ALLEGHENY VALLEY, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 1,100 // SCHOOL DISTRICT REFUNDING 2012A 01/14 *********GENERAL OBLIGATION******** MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2015 Day of Sale: 01/16 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 4,448,275 (in 000's)