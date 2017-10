DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ------------- CITY OF PHOENIX CIVIC IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 208,145 Aa3/AA-/ CORPORATION SENIOR LIEN AIRPORT 02/04 EXP/EXP/ REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 AMT MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 02/05 STATE OF CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 200,995 Aaa/AAA/AAA STATE REVOLVING FUND GENERAL 02/04 REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 02/05/2013 Day of Sale: 02/06 MICHIGAN FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 170,525 NR/AAA/AAA STATE REVOLVING FUND REVENUE BONDS 02/04 $139,100M CLEAN WATER REVOLVING FUND SUBORDINATE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 $ 31,425M DRINKING WATER REVOLVING FUND SUBORDINATE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 170,000 // (CORPORATE CUSIP) 02/04 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 02/05 THE COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY WEEK OF 153,285 Aa3/A+/A+ ASSET/LIABILITY COMMISSION 02/04 FUNDING NOTES, 2013 GENERAL FUND FIST SERIES (TAXABLE) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York ARIZONA HEALTH FACILITIES AUTHORITY WEEK OF 150,000 /BBB+/ PHOENIX CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL- 02/04 VARIABLE RATE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 02/05 DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA WEEK OF 111,370 NR/BBB-/NR STUDENT DORMITORY REVENUE BONDS 02/04 SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 02/06 LAKE TRAVIS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 108,285 Aaa/AAA/NAF DISTRICT 02/04 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson Day of Sale: 02/05 NORTH HARRIS COUNTY REGIONAL WATER WEEK OF 107,280 // AUTHORITY, TEXAS 02/04 SR. LIEN REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2033 Day of Sale: 02/05 COLONY DEVELOPMENT TAXABLE 2013A WEEK OF 106,850 Aa1/AA+/ NE FURNITURE MART 02/04 TEXAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2020-2047 INSURANCE: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ASSURANCE Day of Sale: 02/06 OLENTANGY LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 78,811 Aa1/AA+/ OHIO 02/04 DELAWARE & FRANKLIN COUNTIES REFUNDING BONDS GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX $22,286M - SERIES 2013A - TAXABLE $56,525M - SERIES 2013B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: ROP: 02/05/2013 Day of Sale: 02/06 ARIZONA HEALTH FACILITIES AUTHORITY WEEK OF 75,000 /BBB+/ PHOENIX CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL- 02/04 VARIABLE RATE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 02/05 STATE OF COLORADO WEEK OF 73,710 Aa2// UCDHSC FITZSIMONS ACADEMIC PROJECT 02/04 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver Day of Sale: 02/06 ARIZONA HEALTH FACILITIES AUTHORITY WEEK OF 55,000 /BBB+/ PHOENIX CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL 02/04 HOSPITAL REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 02/05 HARRIS COUNTY CULTURAL EDUCATION WEEK OF 52,385 Baa3/NR/NR FACILITIES FINANCE CORPORATION 02/04 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York DELAWARE STATE HOUSING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 50,000 Aaa// SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE REVENUE 02/04 TAXABLE MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 02/06 MISSOURI HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 48,860 /AA+/ COMMISSION 02/04 SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (SPECIAL HOMEOWNERSHIP LOAN PROG), SERIES C, TAXABLE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 02/05 FOX CHAPEN AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 43,755 // ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 02/04 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2013 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 02/06 PARADISE VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 37,850 Aa2/AA/ DISTRICT NO. 69 02/04 MARICOPA COUNTY, ARIZONA SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS PROJECT OF 2011 SERIES 2013B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 02/05 MICHIGAN FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 37,015 A2/A+/NR HOSPITAL REVENUE AND REFUNDING BOND 02/04 SERIES 2013A MGR: Ziegler, Chicago Day of Sale: 02/05 SILVER FALLS SCHOOL DISTRICT 4J, WEEK OF 36,180 // OREGON 02/04 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland REMARK: Due: 6/15/13-27 ORANGE COUNTY FUNDING CORPORATION, WEEK OF 35,515 NR/NR/NR NEW YORK 02/04 MGR: Cain Brothers, New York TERM: 2046 Day of Sale: 02/07 BUCKS COUNTY INDUSTRIAL WEEK OF 33,751 /AA-/AA- DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 02/04 GEORGE SCHOOL MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 02/07 NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 32,000 A2/A/ CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 02/04 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2017-2030 Day of Sale: 02/07 WASHINGTON STATE HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 29,855 NR/NR/A- COMMISSION 02/04 NONPROFIT HOUSING REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Ziegler, Chicago Day of Sale: 02/07 CORSICANA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 29,379 NAF/AAA/NAF DISTRICT 02/04 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2013-2034 Day of Sale: 02/04 COLONY DEVELOPMENT SALES TAX NE WEEK OF 26,540 NR/NR/ FURNITURE 2013 TAXABLE 02/04 TEXAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2018-2042 Day of Sale: 02/06 COLONY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT SALES WEEK OF 26,540 NR/NR/ TAX NE FURNITURE 2013 TAXABLE 02/04 TEXAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2018-2042 Day of Sale: 02/06 BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS OF THE PORT WEEK OF 26,000 Baa1/BBB+/ OF NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA 02/04 PORT FACILITY REFUNDING BONDS (AMT) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis REMARK: 4/1/2013-2023 Day of Sale: 02/07 RAMAPO LOCAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 25,000 A1// CORPORATION, NEW YORK 02/04 TAXABLE/TAX-EXEMPT MGR: Jefferies & Company, Inc., New York Day of Sale: 02/07 BERNARDS TOWNSHIP BOARD OF WEEK OF 23,530 /AA/ EDUCATION 02/04 /EXP/ SOMERSET COUNTY, NEW JERSEY REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 02/06 CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT OF THE CITY WEEK OF 22,310 Aa2// OF UTICA, NEW YORK 02/04 ONEIDA COUNTY, NEW YORK GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg REMARK: Underlying Moody's rating: Baa2 Day of Sale: 02/06 CITY OF ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA WEEK OF 21,000 Aa3/A+/A+ CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING 02/04 REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 02/05 GUADALUPE-BLANCO RIVER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 18,930 A1/A+/NAF CONTRACT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2013-2203 Day of Sale: 02/04 ARLINGTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 18,660 Aa1/AA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 02/04 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2038 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 02/06 COLONY LOCAL DEVELOPMENT SALES TAX WEEK OF 17,380 NR/NR/ INCREMENT NE FURNITURE TAXABLE 02/04 TEXAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2018-2042 Day of Sale: 02/06 NORTHPORT-EAST NORTHPORT UFSD, NY WEEK OF 17,255 Aa2// MGR: Jefferies & Company, Inc., New York FRENSHIP INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 15,500 Aa3// DISTRICT, TEXAS 02/04 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 02/05 PASCACK VALLEY REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL WEEK OF 12,200 /AA+/ DISTRICT 02/04 BERGEN COUNTY, NEW JERSEY REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York WASHINGTON UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 12,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2012 02/04 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 02/06 CITY OF YORK SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 11,000 // YORK COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 02/04 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 02/07 THE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 10,445 NR/BBB-/NR AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PHOENIX, 02/04 ARIZONA EDUCATION FACILITY REVENUE BONDS $10,245M - SERIES 2013A $200M - SERIES 2013B (TAXABLE) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 02/06 BRAZORIA COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 9,870 /BBB/ DISTRICT NO. 19, TEXAS 02/04 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS *******BANK QUALIFIED******* MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 02/06 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 9,845 /A-/ DISTRICT NO. 53, TEXAS 02/04 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ********BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 02/07 SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,350 Aa2// DISTRICT 02/04 MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2013 **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2031 Day of Sale: 02/06 WILLIAM FLOYD UNION UFSD, NY WEEK OF 9,225 Aa3// MGR: Jefferies & Company, Inc., New York Day of Sale: 02/05 COWLEY COUNTY USD #470 WEEK OF 9,165 /A/ ARKANSAS CITY 02/04 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS KANSAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2019-2026 Day of Sale: 02/07 HARRIS COUNTY IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,105 // NO. 1, TEXAS 02/04 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2023 Day of Sale: 02/05 POST INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,990 NAF/AAA/NAF (GARZA, KENT AND LYNN COUNTIES, TX) 02/04 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 ********BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2028-2033 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 02/05 SALADO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,815 /AA-/ UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 02/04 SERIES 2013 MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2032 CABS: 2024 REMARK: UL: AAA WASHINGTON COUNTY PUBLIC BUILDING WEEK OF 8,040 /NR/ COMMUNITY REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS 02/04 KANSAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2042 Day of Sale: 02/07 WEST GRAND, COLORADO WEEK OF 8,000 Aa2// SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 02/04 BONDS MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: Bank Qualified State Intercept Program Day of Sale: 02/07 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 7,240 NR/NR/ DISTRICT NO. 278, TEXAS 02/04 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 02/04 BRAZORIA COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 7,120 /BBB+/ DISTRICT NO. 17, TEXAS 02/04 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ********BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 02/05 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 7,115 // DISTRICT NO. 374, TEXAS 02/04 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 02/04 ROCKY HILL GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS WEEK OF 6,940 /AA/ REFUNDING 2013 02/04 CONNECTICUT MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2024 Day of Sale: 02/06 VALLEY CENTER GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 6,485 NR// REFUNDING BONDS 02/04 SERIES 2013 KANSAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2033 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 02/06 CITY OF CANYON WEEK OF 6,125 // LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND 02/04 ********BANK QUALIFIED***** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 02/04 BIG SPRING SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,085 /AA-/ CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 02/04 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2013 **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2018 Day of Sale: 02/04 TAFT INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,370 // UNLIMITED TAX, TEXAS 02/04 QUALIFIED SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION BONDS TAXABLE MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: 8/15/2035 Day of Sale: 02/05 WEST HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL WEEK OF 5,330 // UTILITY DISTRICT NO. 9, TEXAS 02/04 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2024 Day of Sale: 02/07 SLATON GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 5,125 // REFUNDING 02/04 TEXAS MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2032 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 02/07 NORTH OLMSTED, OHIO WEEK OF 5,115 Aa2// MGR: Huntington Investment Company, Columbus SERIAL: 2014-2023 REMARK: Bank Qualified TUSCARORA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,700 /A+/ FRANKLIN COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 02/04 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2013 ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2017 Day of Sale: 02/05 BUENA VISTA SCHOOL DISTRICT NO R-31 WEEK OF 4,460 Aa2// COLORADO 02/04 GENERAL OBLIGATION SERIES 2013 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2013-2032 Day of Sale: 02/05 FT. BEND COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 4,000 /BBB/ MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT NO. 122 02/04 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 02/04 SANGER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 3,540 // TEXAS 02/04 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2027 Day of Sale: 02/07 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 3,200 A1// DISTRICT NO. 153, TEXAS 02/04 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 02/04 TAFT INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 2,130 // UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING, 02/04 TEXAS MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2036-2042 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 02/05 SLATON COMBINATION TAX & REVENUE WEEK OF 2,085 // CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION 02/04 TEXAS MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2033 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 02/07 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 1,935 /BBB+/ DISTRICT NO. 276, TEXAS 02/04 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 02/04 MONTEZUMA-CORTEZ SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 1,890 /AA-/ COLORADO 02/04 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 02/06 LAKE COUNTY, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 1,700 Aa2// SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 56 (GURNEE), 02/04 GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 02/05 ZUMBRO EDUCATIONAL DISTRICT WEEK OF 1,260 A1/NR/ CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 2013 02/04 MINNESOTA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2024 Day of Sale: 02/07 RENO COUNTY EDUCATION FINANCE WEEK OF 1,200 // AUTHORITY 02/04 KANSAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2018 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 02/07 HARVEY COUNTY, KANSAS WEEK OF 750 /A/ PUBLIC BUILDING COMMISSION 02/04 TAXABLE REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2017 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 02/05 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 2,731,396 (in 000's)