DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

Morgan Securities LLC, New York NORTH CAROLINA STATE UNIVERSITY AT WEEK OF 275,545 // RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA 02/11 $133,855M - TAX EXEMPT SERIES $141,690M - TAXABLE SERIES MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: Tax Exempt Series: 10/1/2016-30, 36, 38, 42 Aa1/AA Taxable Series: 10/1/2013-25, 33, 41 Day of Sale: 02/13 LEWISVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 211,500 /AAA/AAA DISTRICT 02/11 TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS $61,500M TAX-EXEMPT $86,900M TAXABLE MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2027 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UL: /AA+/AA+ $63,100M TAX-EXEMPT (NON-PSF) AA+/AA+ Day of Sale: 02/12 OKLAHOMA CITY WATER UTILITIES WEEK OF 158,505 Aa1/AAA/ TRUST 02/11 WATER AND SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 2/12/13 Day of Sale: 02/13 STATE OF WISCONSIN WEEK OF 111,850 // CLEAN WATER REFUNDING BONDS, 2013 02/11 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York STATE OF NEW YORK MORTGAGE AGENCY WEEK OF 111,580 Aaa// HOMEOWNER MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS 02/11 48TH SERIES (NON-AMT/ACE) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York ILLINOIS FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 107,990 Aa2/AA+/NR REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013 02/11 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York MONROE COUNTY INDUSTRIAL WEEK OF 101,000 NR/A-/NR DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION 02/11 TAX-EXEMPT REVENUE BONDS (THE ROCHESTER GENERAL HOSPITAL PROJECT), SERIES 2013 $54,420,000 SERIES 2013A $46,580,000 SERIES 2013B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York FAIRFAX COUNTY WATER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 93,195 Aa1/AAA/AAA WATER REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS 02/11 SERIES 2013AB BONDS MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York HILLIARD CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO WEEK OF 66,425 Aa1/AA/ SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS 02/11 $46,994M SERIES 2013 A $19,429M SERIES 2013 B - TAXABLE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 02/12 INDIANA FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 64,160 A/A+/ DEACONESS HEALTH SYSTEM OBLIGATED 02/11 GROUP MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 02/12 UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO WEEK OF 60,000 // ILLINOIS EDUCATIONAL REVENUE 02/11 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: 5 Year Put Day of Sale: 02/11 COLORADO HOUSING AND FINANCE WEEK OF 56,350 Aaa/NR/NR AUTHORITY 02/11 SINGLE FAMILY PROJECT BONDS SERIES 2013A (TAXABLE) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 02/12 INDIANA FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 47,635 Aaa/AAA/AAA STATE REVOLVING FUND PROGRAM 02/11 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013A MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York Day of Sale: 02/12 SALEM-KEIZER SCHOOL DISTRICT 24J, WEEK OF 46,365 // OREGON 02/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING FEDERALLY TAXABLE MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2013-2019 Day of Sale: 02/12 MCMINNVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT 40, WEEK OF 44,310 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 02/11 MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2013-2028 Day of Sale: 02/14 DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA WEEK OF 43,550 /A+/A REVENUE BONDS (ASSOCIATION OF 02/11 AMERICAN MEDICAL COLLEGES ISSUE) SERIES 2011A **REMARKETING** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis Day of Sale: 02/12 CITY OF ROANOKE, VIRGINIA WEEK OF 42,000 /AA/AA+ GENERAL OBLIGATION PUBLIC 02/11 IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2024 MUNICIPAL FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 38,710 NR/A-/ INSURED REVENUE SAN YSIDRO HEALTH 02/11 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2042 Day of Sale: 02/12 UNITED INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 23,100 Aa2/A+/AA- (WEBB COUNTY), TEXAS 02/11 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 02/14 UNIVERSITY OF DENVER PROJECT, WEEK OF 22,910 A1// COLORADO EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES 02/11 AUTHORITY MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2014-2030 CITY OF WICHITA FALLS, TEXAS WEEK OF 20,000 // UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 02/11 BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 02/14 GUADALUPE-BLANCO RIVER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 18,930 // (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE 02/11 STATE OF TEXAS) CONTRACT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2013-2037 REMARK: A1/A+ Underlying Day of Sale: 02/11 JUDSON, TEXAS WEEK OF 18,875 // INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 02/11 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 02/14 VILLAGE OF HARRISON WEEK OF 15,975 // WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NEW YORK 02/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 02/12 HEALTH AND EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 14,925 A1/A/ AUTHORITY 02/11 NORWICH FREE ACADEMY REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013B CONNECTICUT MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2034 Day of Sale: 02/11 TRAVIS COUNTY WATER CONTROL AND WEEK OF 13,429 A// IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT #17 (STEINER 02/11 RANCH), TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 02/11 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE MONROVIA WEEK OF 13,410 /BBB-/ REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY 02/11 CENTER REDEVLOPMENT PROJECT SUBORDINATE TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS ISSUE 2012 CALIFORNIA MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Encino SERIAL: 2013-2022 Day of Sale: 02/13 SOUTH DAVIS RECREATION DISTRICT, WEEK OF 12,965 // UTAH 02/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2014-2026 Day of Sale: 02/13 ESCALON UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 12,500 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2012 02/11 ELECTION 2013A CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 02/12 DEARBORN CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 12,500 Aa2// MICHIGAN, WAYNE COUNTY, 2013 02/11 EXP/ / REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 02/14 TOWN OF EAST HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 12,070 Aa2/NR/NR GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 02/11 ISSUE OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 02/12 FARMINGTON PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 11,825 Aa2// MICHIGAN, OAKLAND COUNTY, 2013 02/11 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: QSBLF Day of Sale: 02/13 SHAWNEE COUNTY CONSOLIDATED RURAL WEEK OF 11,025 /A/ WATER DISTRICT #5, KANSAS 02/11 /EXP/ WATER UTILITY SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS $9,560M SERIES 2013 A $1,465M SERIES 2013 B - TAXABLE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 02/12 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 10,925 // ADMINISTRATION 02/11 MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND COMMUNTIY DEVELOPMENT HOUSING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013A (NON-AMT) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,000 /AA-/ MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 02/11 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2035 MIDDLETOWN SCHOOL DISTRICT, NEW WEEK OF 9,940 Aa3// YORK 02/11 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OHIO WEEK OF 9,745 // CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 02/11 MGR: Huntington Investment Company, Columbus REMARK: UL: A1 BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 02/14 CATASAUQUA AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,980 // LEHIGH AND NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES 02/11 PENNSYLVANIA MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2030 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: UL: A- YOUNGSTOWN CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,800 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 02/11 OHIO MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 02/14 THE ACADEMY OF THE SACRED HEART WEEK OF 8,500 NR/NR/ MICHIGAN, TAXABLE MORTGAGE REVENUE 02/11 BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 02/14 ONONDAGA COUNTY WATER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 8,390 // ONONDAGA COUNTY, NEW YORK 02/11 WATER REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 02/14 ALTERNATIVE BUILDING CONCEPTS GROUP WEEK OF 8,248 Aaa/NR/NR GNMA COLLATERALIZED TAXABLE REVENUE 02/11 BONDS SERIES 2013A (CLAREMONT APARTMENTS PROJECT) SERIES 2013B (TOWNE CENTER APARTMENTS PROJECT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 02/12 TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,015 /AA+/ NUMBER 121, LAKE COUNTY, ILLINOIS 02/11 $6,670,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2013A $1,345,000 TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2013B MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago Day of Sale: 02/13 GRAND MISSION MUD 1, TEXAS WEEK OF 7,165 // UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 02/11 BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 02/12 JORDAN VALLEY WATER CONSERVANCY WEEK OF 7,010 NR/AA+/NR DISTRICT, UTAH 02/11 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 02/12 MISSOURI HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 6,590 /AA/ COMMISSION MULTIFAMILY HOUSING 02/11 REVENUE BONDS 2012 SERIES 2 (FRIENDSHIP VILLAGE PROJECT) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 02/13 ALLAMAKEE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,185 /A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL REFUNDING 02/11 BONDS SERIES 2013 IOWA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 02/11 CITY OF CANYON, TEXAS WEEK OF 6,125 /AA-/ UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 02/11 BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED SAND CREEK METRO DISTIRICT, WEEK OF 5,390 // COLORADO 02/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 02/12 HARRIS COUNTY WCID 119, TEXAS WEEK OF 5,075 // UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 02/11 BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 02/11 COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT #60 WEEK OF 5,000 // (ROANOKE-BENSON) WOODFORD COUNTY, 02/11 ILLINOIS GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 02/14 BRAZORIA COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 3,780 // MUD # 26 02/11 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 02/14 CLINTON GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 3,775 Aa2/NR/ REFUNDING BONDS 2013B 02/11 CONNECTICUT MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2024 Day of Sale: 02/14 PINE TREE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 3,665 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 02/11 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING REFUNDING BONDS, S13 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2019 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 02/13 SAND CREEK METRO DISTIRICT, WEEK OF 3,510 // COLORADO 02/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 02/12 MID CENTRE COUNTY AUTHORITY WEEK OF 3,345 // CENTRE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 02/11 SEWER REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 02/13 DENISON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,215 // GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL REFUNDING 02/11 BONDS SERIES 2013 IOWA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 02/11 MURRAY CITY, UTAH WEEK OF 3,000 /AA-/ STORM WATER REVENUE BOND 02/11 SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2014-2033 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 02/12 BILMA, TEXAS WEEK OF 2,915 // PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT 02/11 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 02/13 MAYPEARL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 2,907 NAF/A+/NAF DISTRICT 02/11 $1,368M UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 $1,540M UNLIMITED REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013-A MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: 20-21 CIB SER 2013 16-19 CAB SER 2013 13-34 CIB SER 2013-A 16-17 CAB SER 2013-A PARK CITY WATER REVENUE, UTAH WEEK OF 2,755 Aa2/AA/NR MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 02/13 BLAIR TOWNSHIP WATER & SEWER WEEK OF 2,645 // BLAIR COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 02/11 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2040 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: UL: A+ MONTGOMERY COUNTY WATER CONTROL AND WEEK OF 2,525 Baa1// IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT #1, TEXAS 02/11 UNLIMITED TAX REFUDNING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 02/11 RIVERVIEW GARDENS SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 2,380 /AA+/ MISSOURI, ST. LOUIS COUNTY 02/11 TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT PROGRAM Day of Sale: 02/12 ST. IGNACE AREA SCHOOLS WEEK OF 2,235 /AA-/ MACKINAC COUNTY, MICHIGAN 02/11 2013 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: QSBLF Day of Sale: 02/13 RENO COUNTY EDUCATIONAL FINANCE WEEK OF 1,200 // AUTHORITY 02/11 KANSAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 02/12 ZUMBRO EDUCATIONAL DISTRICT WEEK OF 1,200 Baa2// CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 02/11 REFUNDING BONDS MINNESOTA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 02/14 HALLSVILLE R-IV SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 1,000 /AA+/ MISSOURI, BOONE COUNTY 02/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: MO DIRECT DEPOSIT PROGRAM Day of Sale: 02/12 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 2,391,019 (in 000's)