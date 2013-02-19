FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain hires banks for 5yr dollar bond: lead
February 19, 2013 / 10:18 PM / 5 years ago

Spain hires banks for 5yr dollar bond: lead

John Geddie

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (IFR) - Spain on Tuesday mandated four banks for a benchmark US dollar-denominated 5yr bond that would mature in March 2018, one of the leads on the deal told IFR.

The kingdom hired Barclays, Citi, Santander and Societe Generale to handle the 144A/Reg S transaction, which is expected to be priced in Wednesday’s business, the lead said.

The bonds are being marketed at mid-swaps plus 300bp area. The eurozone peripheral sovereign, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, got feedback from US investors during a roadshow last week.

The dollar market would enable Spain to diversify its investor base and tap into the largest community of yield-hungry emerging markets funds. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

