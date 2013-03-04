FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P cuts Saugerties, NY GO bond rating two notches to A-minus
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 4, 2013 / 4:36 PM / in 5 years

S&P cuts Saugerties, NY GO bond rating two notches to A-minus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Monday cut Saugerties, New York’s general obligation bond rating by two notches to A-minus from A-plus, with a negative outlook.

The rating cut reflects Saugerties’s worsened financial position, along with negative general fund reserves at the end of fiscal 2011 and an additional deficit that is expected in fiscal 2012, said S&P analyst Lindsay Wilhelm in a statement.

“The negative outlook reflects S&P’s opinion of the town’s vulnerable financial condition, which is likely to continue for at least the next two years as the safety net costs are phased out of the town’s budget and tax levy,” S&P said.

S&P was also concerned that the town’s weak fund balance leaves it vulnerable to unexpected budget events.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.