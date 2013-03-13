FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and FHLB 2013 note calendar
#Market News
March 13, 2013 / 1:26 PM / 5 years ago

Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and FHLB 2013 note calendar

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - The following are scheduled sales announcement dates
for potential Freddie Mac reference notes, Fannie Mae 
benchmark and FHLB global notes for 2013.             
    Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said the dates below are windows of optional     
note issuance. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said on each announcement date it will
provide the maturity date and dealer syndicate, and that it may forgo any  
scheduled monthly issuance.             
    FHLB said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance and will    
provide the specific maturity and size of the offering on the  
dates.             
    In addition, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will sell bills each week.  
*Issue has been priced  
AGENCY       TYPE OF DEBT          AMOUNT    ANNOUNCEMENT/PRICING  SETTLEMENT   
        
MARCH  
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        March 21/NA           NA 
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        March 25/NA           NA          
  
APRIL  
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        April 2/NA            NA 
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        April 10/NA           NA
FHLB         Global notes           NA        April 16/NA           NA
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        April 25/NA           NA  
      
MAY 
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        May 2/NA              NA 
FHLB         Global notes           NA        May 8/NA              NA
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        May 14/NA             NA     
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        May 21/NA             NA  
      
JUNE 
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        June 5/NA             NA
FHLB         Global notes           NA        June 11/NA            NA          
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        June 20/NA            NA  
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        June 27/NA            NA  
      
JULY 
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        July 1/NA             NA
FHLB         Global notes           NA        July 10/NA            NA     
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        July 16/NA            NA          
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        July 25/NA            NA  
      
AUGUST
FHLB         Global notes           NA        August 7/NA           NA      
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        August 13/NA          NA 
Fannie Mae Benchmark notes          NA        August 20/NA          NA  
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        August 29/NA          NA  
      
SEPTEMBER 
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        September 4/NA        NA
FHLB         Global notes           NA        September 11/NA       NA          
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        September 19/NA       NA 
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        September 26/NA       NA      
      
OCTOBER 
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        October 2/NA          NA      
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        October 9/NA          NA
FHLB         Global notes           NA        October 16/NA         NA          
    
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        October 24/NA         NA  
  
NOVEMBER 
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        November 6/NA         NA
FHLB         Global notes           NA        November 13/NA        NA          
    
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        November 19/NA        NA
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        November 25/NA        NA      
      
DECEMBER
FHLB         Global notes           NA        December 3/NA         NA          
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        December 11/NA        NA     
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        December 16/NA        NA  
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        December 19/NA        NA

