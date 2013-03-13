FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-TABLE - U.S. Jan business inventories rose 1.0 pct
#Market News
March 13, 2013 / 2:05 PM / 5 years ago

RPT-TABLE - U.S. Jan business inventories rose 1.0 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - (Repeats to additional
subscribers)
    March 13 (Reuters) - Commerce Department seasonally adjusted
data on U.S. business inventories and sales.       
PCT CHANGES:       
 INVENTORIES           Jan       Dec    (Prev)    Jan'13/12
  Total Business       1.0       0.3       0.1       5.6
  Manufacturers        0.5      UNCH       0.1       2.2
  Retailers            1.5       0.8       0.5       9.0
  Autos/parts          1.9       1.1       0.8      20.1
  Wholesalers          1.2       0.1      -0.1       6.5
 SALES                 Jan       Dec    (Prev)    Jan'13/12
  Total Business      -0.3       0.1       0.3       2.9
  Manufacturers       -0.2      UNCH       0.4       1.9
  Retailers            0.3       0.4       0.4       4.0
  Autos/parts         -0.3       1.4       1.2       7.6
  Wholesalers         -0.8      UNCH      UNCH       3.0
BLNS OF DLRS:    
 INVENTORIES           Jan       Dec    (Prev)    Jan'12
  Total Business   1,642.2   1,625.4   1,623.1   1,555.1
  Manufacturers      618.4     615.2     615.5     605.0
  Retailers          519.4     511.6     510.0     476.6
  Autos/parts        163.4     160.4     159.9     136.1
  Wholesalers        504.4     498.6     497.7     473.6
 SALES                 Jan       Dec    (Prev)    Jan'12
  Total Business   1,268.8   1,272.2   1,274.1   1,233.1
  Manufacturers      481.8     482.8     484.9     472.6
  Retailers          371.6     370.4     370.4     357.3
  Autos/parts         77.6      77.9      77.7      72.1
  Wholesalers        415.4     418.9     418.9     403.3
Inventory-to-          Jan       Dec    (Prev)    Jan'12
 Sales Ratio          1.29      1.28      1.27      1.26
    FORECAST: 
    Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast: 
    U.S. Jan business inventories +0.4 pct 
    HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES: 
    The inventory/sales ratio is a measure of how long it would
take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
