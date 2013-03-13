RPT-TABLE - U.S. Jan business inventories rose 1.0 pct

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - (Repeats to additional subscribers) March 13 (Reuters) - Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. business inventories and sales. PCT CHANGES: INVENTORIES Jan Dec (Prev) Jan'13/12 Total Business 1.0 0.3 0.1 5.6 Manufacturers 0.5 UNCH 0.1 2.2 Retailers 1.5 0.8 0.5 9.0 Autos/parts 1.9 1.1 0.8 20.1 Wholesalers 1.2 0.1 -0.1 6.5 SALES Jan Dec (Prev) Jan'13/12 Total Business -0.3 0.1 0.3 2.9 Manufacturers -0.2 UNCH 0.4 1.9 Retailers 0.3 0.4 0.4 4.0 Autos/parts -0.3 1.4 1.2 7.6 Wholesalers -0.8 UNCH UNCH 3.0 BLNS OF DLRS: INVENTORIES Jan Dec (Prev) Jan'12 Total Business 1,642.2 1,625.4 1,623.1 1,555.1 Manufacturers 618.4 615.2 615.5 605.0 Retailers 519.4 511.6 510.0 476.6 Autos/parts 163.4 160.4 159.9 136.1 Wholesalers 504.4 498.6 497.7 473.6 SALES Jan Dec (Prev) Jan'12 Total Business 1,268.8 1,272.2 1,274.1 1,233.1 Manufacturers 481.8 482.8 484.9 472.6 Retailers 371.6 370.4 370.4 357.3 Autos/parts 77.6 77.9 77.7 72.1 Wholesalers 415.4 418.9 418.9 403.3 Inventory-to- Jan Dec (Prev) Jan'12 Sales Ratio 1.29 1.28 1.27 1.26 FORECAST: Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast: U.S. Jan business inventories +0.4 pct HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES: The inventory/sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.