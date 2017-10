DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- RUTGERS, THE STATE UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 877,005 Aa3/AA-/AA- $339,315M GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 2013 SERIES J $137,970M GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 2013 SERIES K $399,720M GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2013 SERIES L MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York NEW YORK CITY TRANSITIONAL FINANCE WEEK OF 800,000 Aa1/AAA/AAA AUTHORITY 06/10 EXP/EXP/EXP FUTURE TAX SECURED TAX-EXEMPT SUBORDINATE BONDS FISCAL 2013 SERIES I MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York REMARK: ROP: 6/10-6/11 INST: 6/12 STATE OF ILLINOIS WEEK OF 600,015 NR/AAA/AA+ BUILD ILLINOIS BONDS (SALES TAX 06/10 REVENUE BONDS) JUNIOR OBLIGATION SERIES OF JUNE 2013 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2026 Day of Sale: 06/11 WISCONSIN HEALTH AND EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 600,000 Aa2/AA+/AA+ FACILITIES AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 06/10 $100,000M SERIES 2013A WISCONSIN HEALTH AND EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS (ASCENSION HEALTH ALLIANCE SENIOR CREDIT GROUP) SERIES 2013B $400,000M SERIES 2013B-1 THROUGH B-4 (LONG-TERM INTEREST RATE MODE) $100,000M SERIES 2013B-5 (WINDOWS VRDBS) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York REMARK: UL: P-1/A-1+/F1+ MASSACHUSETTS SCHOOL BUILDING WEEK OF 500,000 Aa2/AA+/AA+ AUTHORITY 06/10 SENIOR SALES TAX REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 06/12 LIVONIA PUBLIC SCHOOLS SCHOOL WEEK OF 181,295 A1/A/NR DISTRICT 06/10 COUNTY OF WAYNE, STATE OF MICHIGAN CONSISTING OF: $107,950M S2013 SCHOOL BUILDING AND SITE BONDS, SERIES I (GENERAL OBLIGATION-UNLIMITED TAX) $ 73,345M 2013 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York RICE UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 115,000 Aaa/AAA/NR TAXABLE HIGHER EDUCATION REVENUE 06/10 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York KENTUCKY HOUSING CORPORATION WEEK OF 100,000 Aaa/AAA/ HOUSING REVENUE $36MM TAXABLE 06/10 62MM TAX EXEMPT/ 2MM AMT MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2043 REMARK: ROP: 6/11 Day of Sale: 06/12 FAIRFIELD MEDICAL CENTER, OHIO WEEK OF 100,000 Baa2// HOSPITAL REVENUE & REFUNDING 06/10 IMPROVEMENT BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2043 MARYLAND HEALTH AND HIGHER WEEK OF 95,000 Aa2/AA/ EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES AUTHORITY 06/10 THE JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY SERIES 2013B REVENUE BONDS MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York Day of Sale: 06/11 TERREBONNE LEVEE AND CONSERVATION WEEK OF 89,865 /A+/A DISTRICT, LOUISIANA 06/10 PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT SALES TAX BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2038 Day of Sale: 06/11 CITY OF OWENSBORO, KENTUCKY WEEK OF 86,000 A3/A/ ELECTRIC LIGHT AND POWER SYSTEM 06/10 REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 06/11 PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT NO 1 OF WEEK OF 82,000 // LEWIS COUNTY - COWLITZ FALLS 06/10 HYDROELECTRIC PROJECT REVENUE REFUNDING, WASHINGTON MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: TAXABLE: 14-23 TAX EXEMPT 23, 28, 33 AMT: 14-16 Day of Sale: 06/13 SOUTH DAKOTA HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 70,591 Aa1/AAA/ AUTHORITY 06/10 HOMEOWNERSHIP MORTGAGE BONDS (PASS-THROUGH PROGRAM)(NON-AMT) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 06/12 TOWN OF HEMPSTEAD LOCAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 70,000 A3/A/ CORPORATION REVENUE BONDS 06/10 SERIES 2013 (HOFSTRA UNIVERSITY PROJECT) MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2033 TERM: 2038, 2043 Day of Sale: 06/12 NORTHAMPTON COUNTY GENERAL PURPOSE WEEK OF 65,000 A3/BBB+/ AUTHORITY 06/10 SAINT LUKE'S HOSPITAL PROJECT VARIABLE & FIXED RATE HOSPITAL REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 06/13 GUADALUPE-BLANCO RIVER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 63,155 // CONTRACT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 06/10 SERIES 2013A AND TAXABLE SERIES 2013B (WESTERN CANYON REGIONAL WATER SUPPLY PROJECT) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York REMARK: Aa1/AA+ (M/S) THE CAMDEN COUNTY IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 57,410 A2/A+/ AUTHORITY (NJ) 06/10 LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013A & B MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2030 TERM: 2032 Day of Sale: 06/11 MET GOVT OF NASHVILLE & DAVIDSON WEEK OF 52,900 Aa1/AA+/ ELECTRIC SERVICE, TENNESSEE 06/10 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2025-2029 Day of Sale: 06/12 OHIO HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 50,000 Aaa// RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REVENUE 06/10 MORTGAGE BACKED SECURITIES PROGRAM PASS THROUGH MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York TERM: 2043 Day of Sale: 06/12 COUNTY OF SANTA CRUZ TAX & REVENUE WEEK OF 50,000 MIG 1/SP-1+/ ANTICIPATION NOTES, CALIFORNIA 06/10 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: 7/14 Day of Sale: 06/11 RHODE ISLAND CLEAN WATER FINANCE WEEK OF 43,075 NR/AAA/AAA AGENCY 06/10 SAFE DRINKING WATER REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York CORONA-NORCO UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 42,240 // DISTRICT CFD NO 98-1 SPECIAL TAX 06/10 REVENUE REFUNDING 2013, CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 06/11 RIVERSIDE REGIONAL JAIL AUTHORITY WEEK OF 42,000 Aa2// JAIL FACILITY REFUNDING REVENUE 06/10 VIRGINIA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2025 Day of Sale: 06/13 NIAGARA FALLS PUBLIC WATER WEEK OF 41,540 /A-/ AUTHORITY TAXABLE AND TAX EXEMPT 06/10 MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York Day of Sale: 06/13 WISCONSIN HEALTH & EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 41,540 /BBB-/ FACILITIES AUTHORITY 06/10 REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Ziegler, Chicago IDAHO HOUSING WEEK OF 39,440 Aaa/NAF/AAA SINGLE FAMILY TAXABLE REFUNDING 06/10 BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte TERM: 2041 Day of Sale: 06/11 RED RIVER HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 34,790 // DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION 06/10 CONSISTING OF: $27,675M SERIES 2013A TAX-EXEMPT SENIOR BONDS $ 3,615M SERIES 2013B TAXABLE SENIOR BONDS $ 3,400M SERIES 2013C TAX-EXEMPT SUBORDINATE BONDS MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Charlotte REMARK: SERIES 2013A DUE: 2023; 2033, 2043 AND 2048 SERIES 2013B DUE: 2033 SERIES 2013C DUE 2048 Day of Sale: 06/12 CITY OF FERNANDINA BEACH, FLORIDA WEEK OF 33,000 A2/AA-/ UTILITY SYSTEM REFUNDING REVENUE 06/10 BONDS, SERIES 2013A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 06/12 UNIVERSITY OF AKRON, OHIO WEEK OF 31,400 A1/AA-/ GENERAL RECEIPTS REFUNDING BONDS 06/10 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2035 CONVENTRY LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 28,308 NR/NR/ OHIO 06/10 SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 06/12 CITY OF TUCSON, ARIZONA WEEK OF 26,670 Aa2/AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 06/10 FEDERALLY TAXABLE/STATE OF ARIZONA TAX-EXEMPT SERIES 2013-B MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York CITY OF TEMPE, ARIZONA WEEK OF 26,130 Aa2/AAA/ EXCISE TAX REVENUE OBLIGATIONS, 06/10 SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 06/11 WATERLOO CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 25,655 // NEW YORK 06/10 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2025 Day of Sale: 06/11 DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY UGAREF WEEK OF 24,000 Aa2// BOLTON COMMONS, GEORGIA 06/10 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York REMARK: STRUCTURE TBA LYNCHBURG INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 23,535 /BBB/ AUTHORITY 06/10 EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES REVENUES LYNCHBURG COLLEGE MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2028 TERM: 2031, 2036, 2043 Day of Sale: 06/12 CITY OF TUCSON, ARIZONA WEEK OF 23,220 A1/AA+/AA SENIOR LIEN STREET AND HIGHWAY USER 06/10 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS FEDERALLY TAXABLE/STATE OF ARIZONA TAX-EXEMPT, SERIES 2013B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York LITTLE ELM INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DAILY 22,405 /AAA/AAA DISTRICT, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING AND REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2018-2038 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UL S&P: AA- UL FITCH: AA- CENTRAL OKLAHOMA TRANSPORTATION AND WEEK OF 22,000 Aa2/AA/ PARKING AUTHORITY 06/10 PARKING SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York WISCONSIN HOUSING AND ECONOMIC WEEK OF 21,270 Aa3/AA/ DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 06/10 HOUSING REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 06/11 WEBER BASIN, UTAH WEEK OF 20,570 NR/AA+/AA+ WATER CONSERVATIVE DISTRICT 06/10 REVENUE BONDS MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 06/11 VILLAGE OF BOURBONNAIS, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 20,000 NR/BBB/NR INDUSTRIAL PROJECT REVENUE 06/10 OLIVET NAZARENE UNIVERSITY PROJECT MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 06/12 CITY OF TUCSON, ARIZONA WEEK OF 20,000 Aa3/AA-/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 06/10 TAX-EXEMPT SERIES 2012-A (2013) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York ROYSE CITY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DAILY 18,562 Aaa/A+/ DISTRICT, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2029 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM ALLEGHENY COUNTY HIGHER EDUCATION WEEK OF 15,630 Baa3// BUILDING AUTHORITY 06/10 UNIVERSITY REVENUE BONDS POINT PARK UNIVERSITY MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2020-2038 UPPER ARLINGTON, OHIO WEEK OF 15,520 // VARIOUS PURPOSE REFUNDING BONDS, 06/10 SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD Day of Sale: 06/12 GAHANNA JEFFERSON CITY WEEK OF 15,225 // SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO 06/10 $3,080M SERIES A ENERGY CONSERVATION $6,265M SERIES B - REFUNDING $1,150M SERIES C - ENERGY CONSERVATION - TAXABLE $4,730M SERIES D - REFUNDING BONDS- TAXABLE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD Day of Sale: 06/11 WEST LINN-WILSONVILLE SCHOOL WEEK OF 15,200 // DISTRICT 3JT, OREGON 06/10 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2014-2017 Day of Sale: 06/13 BUCHANAN COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 14,900 /AA-/ MICHIGAN 06/10 2013 SCHOOL BUILDING & SITE BONDS, BERRIEN COUNTY MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF) Day of Sale: 06/12 ILLINOIS HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 14,430 NR/NR/ AUTHORITY MULTIFAMILY HOUSING 06/10 REVENUE BONDS (BLUE ISLAND SLF) SERIES 2013 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago Day of Sale: 06/12 HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF WEEK OF 13,750 Aaa/NR/NR BRIDGEPORT, CONNECTICUT 06/10 MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS AUGUSTANA HOMES PROJECT SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 06/13 CITY OF MOORPARK COMMUNITY WEEK OF 13,250 /BBB/ FACILITIES DISTRICT NO 2004-1 06/10 SERIES A MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York Day of Sale: 06/13 KISHWAUKEE COLLEGE DISTRICT NO. 523 WEEK OF 12,185 /AAA/ ILLINOIS 06/10 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2015-2033 Day of Sale: 06/11 MADISON DISTRICT PUBLIC SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 11,400 /AA-/ MICHIGAN 06/10 2013 SCHOOL BUILDING & SITE BONDS, OAKLAND COUNTY MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF) Day of Sale: 06/13 CITY OF DENTON, TEXAS WEEK OF 10,325 /AA/AA+ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING AND 06/10 IMPROVEMENT BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 06/11 SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP MUNICIPAL WEEK OF 9,995 /AA-/ AUTHORITY 06/10 WATER AND SEWER REVENUE BONDS **************BANK QUALIFIED******* MGR: M&T Securities, Inc., Baltimore Day of Sale: 06/10 CITY OF MILLBRAE, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 9,805 /AA/ BANK QUALIFIED 06/10 MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York Day of Sale: 06/11 SOUTH WESTERN SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,360 /AAA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 06/10 SERIES OF 2013 **********BANK QUALIFIED****** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2032 REMARK: INSURD Day of Sale: 06/12 CITY OF BOTHELL, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 9,340 Aa3// TAXABLE AND TAX-EXEMPT 06/10 *********BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte Day of Sale: 06/11 MALAKOFF INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,995 /AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 06/10 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 **************BANK QUALIFIED******* MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston SERIAL: 2014-2030 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 06/10 ELLIS COUNTY PUBLIC BUILDING WEEK OF 8,960 // COMMUNITY TAX REVENUE BONDS 06/10 COURTHOUSE/JAIL SERIES 2013C KANSAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2017 Day of Sale: 06/12 PENNSBURY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,500 Aa2// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 06/10 SERIES OF 2013 ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 06/13 RUIDOSO, NEW MEXICO WEEK OF 8,500 A2/A+/ WASTEWATER SYSTEM REFUNDING REVENUE 06/10 BONDS, 2013 MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2030 Day of Sale: 06/10 DRYDEN CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,415 // NEW YORK 06/10 REFUNDING BONDS ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2023 Day of Sale: 06/12 ARLINGTON LIMITED TAX WEEK OF 7,800 A3// GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 06/10 SERIES 2013 WASHINGTON MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 06/12 MORENO VALLEY USD CFD NO. 2002-1 WEEK OF 7,700 // SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING BONDS 06/10 SERIES 2013 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 06/12 WESTERLY GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS WEEK OF 7,580 Aa2/AA/ SERIES 2013 06/10 RHODE ISLAND MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2025 Day of Sale: 06/12 CITY OF MOORPARK COMMUNITY WEEK OF 7,435 NR/NR/ FACILITIES DISTRICT NO 2004-1 06/10 SERIES B MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York Day of Sale: 06/13 MORENO VALLEY USD CFD NO. 2003-1 WEEK OF 7,400 // SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING BONDS 06/10 SERIES 2013 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 06/12 FAYETTEVILLE-MANLIUS CENTRAL WEEK OF 5,200 NR/NR/ SCHOOL DISTRICT,NEW YORK 06/10 ONONDAGA 7 MADISON COUNTIES GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS *********BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis Day of Sale: 06/12 BEAR VALLEY JOINT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 4,865 /AA/ FRANKLIN COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 06/10 WATER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES B OF 2013 ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2022 REMARK: BAM INSURED Day of Sale: 06/11 MT. HOOD COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,280 // OREGON 06/10 FULL FAITH & CREDIT OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2014-2033 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 06/11 CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT OF THE CITY WEEK OF 3,870 // OF BINGHAMTON 06/10 MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York Day of Sale: 06/13 MORENO VALLEY USD CFD NO. 2003-2 WEEK OF 3,665 // SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING BONDS 06/10 SERIES 2013 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 06/12 ELLIS COUNTY PUBLIC BUILDING WEEK OF 3,660 // COMMUNITY REVENUE COURTHOUSE/JAIL 06/10 SERIES 2013B KANSAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2018 Day of Sale: 06/12 WELD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT RE-3J WEEK OF 3,600 // KEENESEBURG, COLORADO 06/10 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 06/13 DAYTON SCHOOL DISTRICT #8 WEEK OF 3,050 // OREGON 06/10 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2014-2019 Day of Sale: 06/12 RUSH COUNTY GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 2,045 /A+/ REFUNDING BONDS 06/10 SERIES 2013-A KANSAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2022-2034 Day of Sale: 06/12 DYERSBURG SUBURBAN CONSOLIDATED WEEK OF 2,000 /A/ UTILITY DISTRICT OF 06/10 DYER COUNTY, TENNESSEE WATERWORKS REVENUE REFUNDING 2013 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas TERM: 2016, 2020, 2023, 2026, 2029, 2033, 2036, 2040 Day of Sale: 06/13 HALLSVILLE R-IV SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 2,000 /AA+/ MISSOURI 06/10 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2013A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 06/12 ELLIS COUNTY PUBLIC BUILDING WEEK OF 995 // COMMUNITY REVENUE BONDS 06/10 ADMIN CTR 2013A KANSAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2023 Day of Sale: 06/12 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 5,646,449 (in 000's)