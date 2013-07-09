Vitera Healthcare Solutions cancels acquisition loan

July 9 (Reuters) - Software company Vitera Healthcare Solutions canceled a $365 million loan slated to fund its acquisition of SuccessEHS Holdings and refinance debt, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

Vitera, a portfolio company of Vista Equity Partners, will opt instead to finance the approximately $100 million acquisition with equity.

The first- and second-lien debt financing garnered more than enough lender commitments during syndication after sweetening pricing guidance and revising the structure.

Despite the loan being oversubscribed, sponsor Vista decided to hold off on inking a refinancing package until it could get more attractive terms, said sources. There are currently no looming debt maturities.

More time will also allow for the company’s numbers to reflect certain strategic initiatives, sources noted.

Jefferies and BMO Capital Markets were lead arrangers on the transaction.

Price guidance on the $255 million first-lien term loan was set at LIB+450-500 with a 1 percent Libor floor. The seven-year loan was offered at an original issue discount (OID) of 99 with six months of 101 soft call protection.

The $85 million second-lien term loan was guided at LIB+825-875, also with a 1 percent Libor floor. The eight-year term loan was offered at an OID of 98.5. Call protection was set at 102, then 101.

A $25 million, five-year revolving credit rounded out the $365 million debt package.

Proceeds were to fund the acquisition and to refinance Vitera’s existing club loan, according to sources.

The deal was subject to a total-leverage test. Pro forma for the acquisition, equity will comprise 41 percent of capitalization, said sources.

Vitera provides practice-management software and electronic health-record products to specialty-physician practices. The company carries a B/B3 issuer rating. The first-lien debt was rated B/B2 and the second lien was rated CCC+/Caa2.